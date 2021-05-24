MSU's Appling accused of killing man, Whitmer apologizes for photo at bar, father dies after refusing vaccine

Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling is accused of shooting and killing a relative over the weekend.

Detroit police responded to the 13200 block of Whitcomb around 7:10 p.m. Sunday. They found a 66-year-old man dead after an argument turned physical and shots were fired, police said.

The alleged shooter, Appling, 29, fled in a newer model tan Buick Regal, police said.

This isn't the first time Appling, who played for MSU from 2010-2014, has been in trouble with the law. He has been arrested several times since 2016 and spent time in jail in connection with an incident during a traffic stop.

Police said Appling obstructed officers when pulled over for not using a turn signal in 2016. He also had a loaded handgun in a bag, police said. This incident happened months after Appling was accused of bringing an AK-47 to a strip club in Dearborn.

Appling was also arrested last year and charged with drug possession after police found a golf ball-sized bag of heroin in his car.

Police are still looking for Appling, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call police at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Photo shows Gov. Whitmer not following social distancing rule

A since-deleted photo emerged over the weekend showing Michigan Gov. Grethen Whitmer not following COVID-19 social distancing protocol while at a bar in East Lansing.

The photo showed the governor sitting at a table with about a dozen people. According to guidelines for restaurants, no more than six people are allowed to be seated at a table while dining out.

Whitmer released a statement Sunday apologizing, saying that because her friends are all vaccinated, she didn't think about what they were doing.

"Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols. Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize," she said.

Bars and restaurants are subjected to capacity limits until July.

Father dies from COVID after refusing vaccine

Antwone Rivers and his wife refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

After Antwone, a father of five from Lincoln Park, died from COVID, his wife Hollie Rivers is pushing for people to get vaccinated.

The couple caught the virus in April. After a month-long battle, Antwone died May 13.

Hollie said the couple took the virus seriously but didn't feel comfortable getting the vaccine.

"It was funny because two weeks prior to this happening, we were talking about it more saying, ‘Maybe we should get vaccinated,’ and now it's like a big loss for everybody," she said.

Couple converts Wyandotte firehouse into dream home

A couple is preserving history by converting a firehouse into their dream home.

Andrea Broecker and Tony McDonald are renovating the 1929 fire station.

"The brickwork is amazing, the archwork. There’s just so many unique things in this building that just make it absolutely stunning, so we want to preserve as much of that as possible," McDonald said.

The couple plans to document their four-year-long journey on social media, and people will be able to visit the home once it is complete.

Daily forecast

Temperatures will be near 80 Monday before climbing back up toward 90 on Tuesday.

CDC investigating 'mild' reports of potential heart problems following COVID-19 vaccination

The CDC is investigating a small number of young adults and adolescents who may have experienced heart problems following a COVID-19 vaccine, though the agency stressed that it is unclear the vaccine is responsible.

There have been "relatively few" reports of myocarditis and "most cases appear to be mild," but the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group said it felt the potential issue should be communicated to providers.

The CDC noted that mRNA vaccines, which are made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, are potentially causing the problem.