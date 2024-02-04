A Detroit father of six died after being mauled by a group of dogs last week, the latest on Jennifer Crumbley's trial, and Michigan dispensaries were reminded about proper disposal after weed was taken by dumpster divers: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Detroit father mauled by dogs dies after 4 days on life support A Detroit father of six died Friday evening after being mauled by a group of dogs earlier in the week. Harold Phillips had been on life support since three dogs attacked him on the night of Monday, Jan. 29.

"The dogs bit his groin, his head, his back, his legs – they mauled him," his wife, Shauntaye Phillips, told FOX 2 a day after the attack.

2. Jennifer Crumbley's affair now fair game in trial as defense 'opens the door' The affair that Jennifer Crumbley had prior to the Oxford High School shooting is now considered fair game in her trial after her defense attorney brought it up during a heated cross-examination of a prosecution's witness on Wednesday. Brian Meloche, a firefighter and a friend of Jennifer Crumbley, was called by the prosecution to testify on Wednesday. Brian and Jennifer exchanged text messages the week of the shooting and most of his testimony evolved around that.

3. Jennifer Crumbley called son an ‘oopsie baby’ before Oxford shooting, witness says During witness testimony Monday morning, Jennifer Crumbley's horse trainer described how she talked about her son, the Oxford High School shooter, before the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting. According to Kira Pennock, Crumbley referred to her son as ‘weird’ and an ‘oopsie baby’.

4. Michigan dispensaries reminded about proper disposal after weed taken by dumpster divers People scouring dumpsters of dispensaries are finding marijuana products, and the state wants it to stop. The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) sent a reminder to licensees Tuesday about proper disposal of pot. This reminder comes after multiple reports of people entering dumpsters and taking these products.

5. 79-year-old Michigan woman accused of sending inappropriate messages, Snapchats to minor A 79-year-old Michigan woman is facing charges after authorities allege she sent inappropriate messages to a minor. The victim reported the messages and Snapchats from Sue Ann Asch to Michigan State Police in September 2023.

Sue Ann Asch (MSP)

6. Almost 500 state schools close from declining enrollment - impacting Michigan aid As fewer babies are being born, local school officials have had to close 485 schools to date because of declining enrollment. If there are no kids in the seats, the state aid coming in school districts declines while at the same time, fixed costs for salaries and supplies, continue to increase.

"When you have all of your money coming in based on the number of kids and you have fewer kids, you have less money and most of the costs are fixed and they still went up," said Don Wotruba, executive director Michigan School Boards.

7. HopCat opening first Macomb County location HopCat, the restaurant known for its beer selection and cracked pepper fries, is expanding to Macomb County. The new restaurant is expected to open in the early summer at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township. HopCat will fill the former BurgerFin spot. It's the latest expansion for the restaurant with numerous locations around Michigan.

(Photo: HopCat)

8. Michigan rapist sentenced after not appearing for trial A convicted rapist will spend more time in prison after he didn't show up to court when his verdict was to be read, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Ramel Rasheed Lindsay, 35, formerly of Garden City, was sentenced to an additional nine months of prison time Monday. He is currently in prison for 12-25 years for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2006.

Ramel Lindsay (MDOC)

9. 6 suspects arrested for multiple jewelry robberies in Michigan, Ohio A ring of alleged jewelry thieves were arrested last week in connection to six robberies in Michigan and Ohio – including the smash-and-grab at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets on Jan. 13. A total of $170,000 worth of jewelry was recovered after the arrest of six suspects from Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 24, according to a news release from Troy police.

10. New Haven man fatally stabbed brother in Macomb County: Prosecutor A New Haven man was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his brother to death Jan. 28 in Lenox Township. Macomb County prosecutors say Nathan Land, 24, stabbed his brother once after an altercation inside a residence in the 57300 block of Millstone Pond Blvd. Macomb County deputies were called to the residence at 10:25 p.m. that night.