A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Tearjerking video: Chimpanzee reunited with newborn baby after nearly 2-day separation Tearjerking footage captured the beautiful moment a chimpanzee and her newborn baby were reunited after being separated for nearly two days. Mahale and her new baby, Kucheza, which means "play" in Swahili, had to be separated following an emergency C-section. The Sedgwick County Zoo located in Wichita, Kansas, recorded the beautiful moment Mahale was able to finally hold her newborn baby for the first time and we’re all crying.

2. Pharmacist charged with running large-scale cough syrup scheme out of Livonia pharmacy A Livonia pharmacist accused of running a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme is facing charges a year and a half after his Dearborn home was raided. Zaman Alshafey, 35, was charged with 20 felonies, including wire fraud, money laundering, and illegally dispensing prescription cough syrup worth millions of dollars. According to federal authorities, he was illegally selling promethazine, a prescription cough syrup, the key ingredient in a cocktail known as"purple drank" or "sizzurp."

3. Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash last weekend. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. last Saturday on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate a curve in the neighborhood when it left the roadway, rolled over, and struck a tree.

4. Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.

5. Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022: How to get a free reusable cup Starbucks is ringing in the holiday season with its annual Red Cup Day. On Thursday, Nov. 17, the coffee giant gave away free, limited-edition reusable red cups to customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage at participating U.S. stores. Earlier this month, Starbucks’ seasonal red cups and holiday beverages returned to stores.

6. Man killed during fight with girlfriend and her teen son in Eastpointe A man was shot and killed during a fight with his girlfriend and her son outside of her Eastpointe home on Wednesday. Police said they responded to a home in the 18000 block of Holland Street around 9:50 p.m. and found a 34-year-old man face down in the grass.

7. Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass This could be a frequent flyers dream come true! Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on May 2, 2023.

8. Pumachug in Clawson announces permanent closure A little over two years after opening, Pumachug in Clawson has closed. The gastropub opened in the midst of the Covid pandemic at 14 Mile and Main. Its closure was shared Tuesday on Facebook, though no reason was given. Customers who ordered Thanksgiving dinners will still have their orders fulfilled, and the restaurant will be reaching out to set up deliveries.

9. Child, 2 teens killed when speeding SUV rolls over in Lincoln Park neighborhood An 8-year-old girl and two teens were killed Thursday night when a speeding SUV flipped and hit a tree in a Lincoln Park residential area. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Cicotte Ave near Porter when witnesses said a speeding SUV hit a tree, and a fence, and then flipped multiple times. Initial reports were that four people were trapped and one was ejected.

10. $2.5M opioid ring busted in Detroit, two doctors arrested Federal authorities have arrested a total of six people who they said were running a major opioid distribution ring. According to the FBI, six people - including two doctors - used three locations in Detroit as a cover for their opioid criminal enterprise that was worth more than $2.5 million. Investigators say the four people from Michigan operated three clinics including one in Lincoln Park… and another in Dearborn Heights.