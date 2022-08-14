Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp

A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Man wanted for torture, sex assault of ex with hot hair straightener found shot 7 times The U.S. Marshals tracked down a dangerous suspect who is accused of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend. But by the time they found him, he had been shot multiple times - but police aren't sure who pulled the trigger.

2. GLWA issued water boil advisory for 23 communities, lifts 10 An estimated 935,000 were affected by a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility. The GLWA is working to isolate a break on the 120-inch water transmission main; the largest in the regional water distribution system. The leak was found in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Map of communities initially affected by the water main break (photo: Great Lakes Water Authority)

3. Update: GLWA reduces water boil advisory to 13 communities following water main break GLWA has reduced the water boil advisory to 13 communities following a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility. "Based on further review of GLWA’s water pressure data, it does not appear that water pressure in these communities fell below the 20psi threshold for declaring a Boil Water Advisory," GLWA said in a statement.

4. GM Lake Orion plant shutdown after employee fight leaves 1 dead; suspect arrested An altercation at General Motors' auto manufacturing plant in Lake Orion closed down the facility after a 49-year-old man died during an assault. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant remained shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m.

5. Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The sheriff's office later identified the victim as Gregory Robertson. The family of Robertson told FOX 2 they couldn't imagine they would have gotten this call. "He did wrong in his life but he was doing right by God trying to make everything ok. I know he didn’t want to go like this," his brother, Joe Nacianceno, said.

6. Quadruple murder suspect found dead in Wayne County Jail while awaiting trial A man accused of killing four people in Sumpter Township in 2020 was found dead in his Wayne County Jail cell Saturday morning. Family of the victims said Raymond Bailey was awaiting trial after a court delay this summer. He was charged with the murders of sisters Laura and Sarah Tanner and their cousins, brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson.

Raymond Bailey

7. Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, RV, and more -- See the auction schedule here Numerous vehicles are available at upcoming Detroit police auctions. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions. Cars, pickups, and an RV are all going to auction this month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Click here to view the schedule.

8. Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman was found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.

9. Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."

10. Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners to stop leaving USB plugs inside after rash of thefts It’s a trend on TikTok, a how-to on stealing Kias and Hyundais. "It’s becoming a game even though there is nothing funny about it," George Glassman, president of the Glassman Automotive Group. FOX 2 told you about the so-called "Kia Boyz" last week and the social media video that has spawned imitator car thieves across the country. "It was parked right here, I pulled up right here," she told our Randy Wimbley.