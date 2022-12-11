Metro Detroit vet killed in crash • Unusual Ferndale home for sale • Rare finds in Michigan sinkholes

A well-known veterinarian out of Metro Detroit was killed in a car crash last Sunday, a home in Ferndale is for sale with urinals in the kitchen and more unusual features, and ancient life and rare plant finds in Michigan sinkholes: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed last Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m.

John Hermann (Facebook)

2. Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower.

(Photo: Stylish Detroit via Heidi N Wilson/Keller Williams Advantage)

3. Ancient life, rare plants found in Michigan's sinkholes It can be easy to forget how extensive Michigan's cave networks span. Much of it remains unexplored even after decades of geologic surveys of the state. But every so often, residents that live near them are reminded of what lies below.

4. New Meijer convenience stores set to open next month in Southeast Michigan Meijer Grocery stores, smaller shops designed to be convenient, will open next month in Southeast Michigan. The grocery chain said Monday that its Meijer Grocery at Lapeer and Clarkston roads in Lake Orion and at 24 Mile and Hayes roads in Macomb Township will open Jan. 26, 2023.

(Photo: Meijer)

5. 'He went septic': 10-year-old Downriver boy dies from flu A week ago Dylan Witt was a healthy, vibrant child attending school at Creative Montessori Academy in Southgate.

"He liked football. He loved cars," his mother Angela Webster said. "He liked drums, played in elementary school band."

However, late last week the 10-year-old started feeling sick. He started to feel better over the weekend, but it got worse by Monday, so Webster took him to the doctor.

6. Cockroaches found in Detroit Popeyes restaurant in DoorDash driver video Creepy, crawly, cockroaches in a video – posted by a DoorDash Driver of the Popeye’s location on Detroit’s east side, at Conner and Warren has surfaced.

"They got roaches y’all," said the driver on video. "Running all over the straws,

7. Young woman found shot to death in Pontiac yard, family begs for justice A Pontiac mother remains in shock after her daughter was shot and killed. Ikiyonna Goans' body was found in front of a house on W. Columbia Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. last Sunday.

"I just want my baby back - I just want her home," said Martha Goans, her mother. "I went to bed, and woke up to detectives knocking on my door."

8. Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies A Southfield collision shop was raided Tuesday morning as multiple agencies search the location for possible evidence that the company billed customers and insurance companies more than it actually cost. Undercover vehicles lined Telegraph near 9 Mile in Southfield on Tuesday as investigators from the Attorney General’s Office looked into claims of fraud at Drake's Collision, owned by Art Danou. The business's attorney told FOX 2 that nobody has been charged yet.

9. 2 sets of brothers, 6 other suspects sentenced in family-led Metro Detroit drug trafficking conspiracies Two sets of brothers and six other people from Metro Detroit were sentenced last week for their roles in family-led drug trafficking conspiracies. Jamilie Ledesma, of Detroit, and his brother Jason Ledesma, of Inkster, led a major drug trafficking organization in Metro Detroit, federal authorities said. They were sentenced to 155 months and 120 months, respectively, in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

(Photo by RODNAE/Pexels)

10. Suspect arrested in Ohio after man killed for not holding elevator in Detroit's Greektown Police caught a suspect accused of killing a man over elevator etiquette in Detroit's Greektown. Detroit police announced the arrest Tuesday, saying that the suspect was found in Ohio. He will be extradited to Michigan to face charges.