A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000 A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.

"I received a call from a number I didn’t recognize, so I didn’t answer it, and it slipped my mind," he said.

2. Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim

3. Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.

4. Pontiac man found shot dead in his truck on his birthday Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday. As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.

"He wasn't trying to cause any trouble to anybody. I don't understand why this happened," said Kathleen Pena, his Rosado's mother.

5. Crocs giving away thousands of free pairs of shoes in honor of 20th anniversary Crocs is celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving away thousands of free pairs of shoes each day through Oct. 7. The company renamed the month "Croctober," and said it will give away "tens of thousands of pairs" in a giveaway open for entries between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET daily on Crocs.com. Individuals need to become Crocs Club members to enter, the company said.

6. Suspects wanted for stealing Gucci shoes, coat worth $2,000 from Bloomfield Township TJ Maxx Bloomfield Township police are trying to identify two suspects who stole merchandise worth $2,000 from a TJ Maxx store. Police said the pair stole a pair of Gucci shoes worth $700 and a Gucci coat worth $1,300 from the store at 2139 S. Telegraph around 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15.

7. Plainfield home's 'Stranger Things' decoration causes controversy A suburban house is winning Halloween this year. In Plainfield, controversy surrounds a home showing off a "Stranger Things" decoration. The attraction started gaining attention a while ago because it took the family two months to install. The Stranger Things theme is complete with a floating Max from the hit Netflix show.

8. Dearborn Hampton Inn shooting: Suspect surrenders; 1 dead (UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.) The gunman surrendered peacefully to Dearborn police. Investigators say he is a 38-year-old suspect with mental illness and a history of drug abuse.

Police say he shot and killed a 55-year-old clerk from Riverview in a dispute over a refund he wanted. See more HERE.

9. Man shoots his co-worker at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Twp. before taking his own life Police are investigating a shooting at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road. Police said the shooting was a drive-by and the 52-year-old suspect is an employee at the deli. A 52-year-old staff member was injured and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

10. Michigan truck driver made graphic dog torture videos and shared them online, feds say A Michigan man is accused of graphic sexual abuse and torture of a dog and then sharing multiple videos of the disturbing act online. Lucas VanWoert, 25, has been indicted on charges of creating animal crush videos and distributing obscene materials after police in Australia ultimately tipped off American authorities.