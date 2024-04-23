Swan Boat Club crash arraignment • Improving air quality in Detroit • Father charged after son shoots self

A 66-year-old woman is expected to be arraigned on driving while intoxicated charges stemming from a crash at Monroe County's Swan Boat Club that killed two children.

The woman, who lives a few hundred yards from the Berlin Township boat club, slammed into the building around 3 p.m. Saturday while a birthday party was being held inside.

The crash killed 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 5-year-old Zayn Phillips, who were siblings.

Multiple other people were also hurt in the crash, including Alanah and Zayn's older brother Jayden and mother Mariah, who suffered critical injuries. Witnesses said about 70 people were attending the party.

The driver is cooperating with investigators. She is expected to be charged with driving while intoxicated causing death on Tuesday.

Featured article

Father charged after son shoots self

A Warren man is facing charges after his 8-year-old son got his hands on his gun and shot himself.

Theo Nichols, 56, was charged Monday with second-degree child abuse, violating the firearm safe storage law, and possessing a firearm by a prohibited person. He is also being charged as a habitual third-offender.

Police said the boy's parents and two other children were home when the boy shot himself in the face at Cove 10 Apartments on Friday afternoon. The child remains in critical condition.

"In the wake of this tragic incident, we are reminded of the profound responsibility that comes with gun ownership. Our duty is to uphold the law and ensure accountability," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Featured article

Retired police officer critically injured in I-75 crash

A crash in a work zone on Monday morning left a retired police officer in critical condition.

Michigan State Police responded to two crash scenes on the freeway near Schaefer. First, a driver crashed into a Wayne County road truck. That driver wasn't hurt.

When another county vehicle pulled up to protect the scene, a Jeep driven by 48-year-old Greg Hartunian, a retired Madison Heights polic sergeant, crashed into a road truck. His vehicle flipped.

"We know that this person had some life-changing injuries through this crash," said Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw.

Speed was a factor in the crashes.

"Slow down," Shaw said. "Both of them were caused by speed - we're very fortunate with the amount of road workers that are out there nobody else was hit."

Featured article

Port Detroit works toward decarbonization

As work continues to improve air quality in Detroit, efforts are being made to decarbonize the region's ports in the next 2 ½ decades.

Theresa Landrum, a community activist and president of Original United Citizens of Southwest Detroit, discussed air quality during an Earth Day event Monday.

"Detroit has been suffering in latter years with some of the worst air quality in the nation," she said.

There is an encouraging sign that sources of pollution in the legacy city could be changing their tune. She stood alongside the executive director of the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority as it worked to implement its own changes.

"We're seeing it in other regions around the country where there's been a big shift to battery electric vehicles, air quality is improving and that's important for us today," said Mark Schrupp.

Schrupp announced the results of a study that sought to better understand the volume of emissions that come from the region's ports.

Featured article

NFL Draft in Detroit nears

The NFL Draft is just days away.

Headed downtown for the Draft? We've got you covered:

Temperatures are up but they will be dipping soon.

Legal battle brewing over responsibility for Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

The owner and manager of the massive container ship that took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge last month should be held fully liable for the deadly collapse, according to court papers filed Monday on behalf of Baltimore’s mayor and city council.

The two companies filed a petition soon after the March 26 collapse asking a court to cap their liability under a pre-Civil War provision of an 1851 maritime law — a routine but important procedure for such cases. A federal court in Maryland will ultimately decide who’s responsible and how much they owe in what could become one of the most expensive maritime disasters in history.

Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd. owns the Dali, the vessel that veered off course and slammed into the bridge. Synergy Marine Pte Ltd., also based in Singapore, is the ship’s manager.

In their filing Monday, attorneys for the city accused them of negligence, arguing the companies should have realized the Dali was unfit for its voyage and manned the ship with a competent crew, among other issues.