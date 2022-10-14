Teen jumps off bridge during chase • Whitmer, Dixon clash over abortion • Dearborn book controversy continues

A 14-year-old boy fleeing police in a stolen Mustang ran out of gas, so he tried to lose them by jumping off a bridge.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Woodhaven police put out a report of three Mustang Shelby GT500s that were stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot. Brownstown Police found the three stolen cars on I-75 near Sibley and tried to stop them, but they fled.

Police followed one of the cars until the teen driver ran out of gas on an overpass on I-75 near Pleasant Street in Detroit. He jumped 25-30 feet into a vacant yard below the bridge.

"It was a tall bridge. We didn't expect that. I don't think the gentlemen expected it to be a far drop either," said Lt. Andrew Starzec with Brownstown police.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was turned over to his mother at a hospital.

This theft in Woodhaven is the second one in a month. On Sept. 13, police said at least 12 Mustangs were stolen from the same lot.

Whitmer, Dixon clash over abortion rights during first debate

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon faced off for the first time Thursday before voters decide Michigan's governor in November.

While the candidates debated numerous topics, abortion was a big focal point.

"When Roe fell, Mrs. Dixon celebrated that. She said it didn’t even go far enough. She said she wanted to make abortion a felony, no exceptions for rape, incest, or health of the woman, and throw doctors and nurses in jail," Whitmer said.

However, Dixon argued this point.

"I’ve never said that I wanted to criminalize people. I never said that I wanted this to be a felony. She just is completely making that up. My position on abortion is clear. I am pro-life with exceptions for the life of the mother, but I understand that this is going to be decided by the people or a judge," Dixon said.

Hundreds pack Dearborn School Board meeting over book controversy

Monday's Dearborn School Board continued Thursday after crowds forced it to end early.

Hundreds of people filled the Stout Middle School auditorium to voice their views as the district reviews six books. A parent complained that the books were sexually explicit and inappropriate for children, leading to the review and heated exchanges.

Those who disagree say this uproar is not about books at all, but rather about LGBTQ people.

The books in question are off the shelves as the district reviews them, and Dearborn Schools has also created a way for parents to limit what books and materials their children have access to.

However, many who spoke at the meeting argued that the books should remain off the shelves.

"A normal, psychologically sound and stable mind would come to a conclusion that that specific material is nothing but sexually explicit," one person, Ziad Abdalmalik, said.

Others supported the books.

"Stop pretending this is about protecting children from books. We all know this is about erasing our LBGTQ students and staff. It was literally written on signs people brought to the meeting on Monday," said Mary Kay Kubicek.

Warren police defense use of force during arrest of teen

Warren police say a 17-year-old had a gun and was fleeing police in a stolen car before a rough arrest.

Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Tyler Wade was in a recently stolen Hyundai when he ran from officers.

"This young man took officers on a pursuit that ended all the way in Ferndale. Wade traveled at dangerous speeds trying to lose officers and, importantly, his vehicle never became ‘idle’ like you heard yesterday. In fact, Tyler Wade was only apprehended because he crashed that stolen Hyundai into a road sign in a residential neighborhood," Dwyer said.

The response comes after a lawyer shared bodycam video as part of a lawsuit he is filing against the police department.

According to Dwyer, an officer who was on video punching Wade multiple times was suspended for violating policy.

However, Dwyer defended the other use of force and said Wade put officers and others at risk.

Dwyer said Wade "had tensed and balled up, so he could not be handcuffed" and that officers used techniques that were necessary instead of using a Taser, pepper spray, or deadly force.

Friday is chilly, but it will still be a beautiful fall day across Metro Detroit as cooler temps stick around.

5 killed, including off-duty police officer, in North Carolina shooting

Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.

An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male. He was arrested around 9:37 p.m., authorities said. His identity and age weren’t released.

The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter.