Whitmer to hold election press conference, counties make COVID-19 plans, Trump returns to White House

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will discuss voting safely on Election Day on Tuesday in her first press conference since the Michigan Supreme Court struck down her COVID-19 executive orders issued since the end of April.

The governor announced the press conference in a release sent out early Tuesday morning. It's set for 1 p.m. and, on the agenda is voting opportunities plus legislation to "ensure residents can vote safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that each vote is counted."

On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court issued a ruling that many of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency orders regarding COVID-19 safety are not legal. The stunning ruling said she illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn't apply. One aspect the court pointed out was the redeclaring states of emergency in what has been a string of orders from Whitmer. The state of emergency is meant to last 28 days.

Whitmer will likely be asked about the Supreme Court ruling and what it means for Michigan and her office. On Monday, she said more than 800,000 Michiganders will lose unemployment benefits if the ruling goes into effect immediately and asked for the state Supreme Court to ensure the ruling goes into effect on Friday, October 30.

FOX 2 will stream her 1 p.m press conference on this page.

Late Monday night, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an Emergency Order restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings in public spaces, and places limitations on bars and other venues. This supports previous rules put into place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's medical team to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The move was made after the Supreme Court ruling voided the governor's orders and follows through at Whitmer's statement that she would be undeterred from enforcing safety protocols amid the pandemic.

County health departments forced to make plans on masks, split on decisions

Local health departments and officials would now be tasked with enforcement of the orders and not the state. Violations of this order are punishable by a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months or a fine of not more than $200, or both. Violations of this order are also punishable by a civil fine of fine of up to $1,000.

Oakland County was one of the first to act by implementing a mask order over the weekend. Macomb County, however, did not issue a similar mask order.

"I'm encouraged by the fact that they found a way that guides public, whether you like it, or don't like it, it's in place and we know where we are headed," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.

In Washtenaw County, Sheriff Jerry Clayton said deputies have experienced the volatile and passionate arguments against mask wearing for months but said he believes reasoning is possible.

"We are not taking people to jail unless it's the most egregious behavior and public safety is at risk," Clayton said.

Mich. House Speaker: Whitmer rejected offer of cooperation in April and May

“What was unconstitutional in May is still unconstitutional in October," said Lee Chatfield, (R) speaker of the House of Representatives. "What was unconstitutional this week is still unconstitutional next week.”

House Speaker Lee Chatfield said Whitmer's moves were unconstitutional and the state Supreme Court is supporting his argument. He said, however, that the governor didn't have to issue executive orders since the end of April and that Republicans had offered their help and support.

“Back in April, early May, we extended our hand of cooperation to the governor. She rejected it. We wanted to work together and cooperate. she chose to do it alone," Chatfield said.

He said that the ruling should be a message that the legislature has to cooperate and negotiate and discuss the best ways to move forward through the pandemic.

Whitmer released a video late Monday night encouraging the use of masks.

She tweeted, "COVID-19 didn’t stop being a threat because of the court ruling, because we’re tired of it, or because the legislature left town. We all have to do our part, because when it comes to fighting this virus, we are all in this together."

Pres. Trump returns to White House after COVID-19 treatment, removes mask

As President Donald Trump scaled the steps of the White House after deboarding the presidential helicopter, Marine One, he walked made his way onto the South Portico, removed his mask, and saluted the helicopter, before then walking into a room full of aides without his mask.

His doctors say he's continuing his recovery but is “not out of the woods yet” and remains infectious.

“I just left Walter Reed Medical Center and it’s really something very special,” Trump said in a video shot inside the White House shortly after his return. “The doctors, the nurses, the first responders — and I learned so much about coronavirus, and one thing that’s for certain: Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it.”

Senator Bernie Sanders stumps for Joe Biden in Michigan, disputes Trump's claim of not being afraid of virus

Just moments before Trump returned to 1600 Pennsylvania, former presidential hopeful and current Senator Bernie Sanders was in Michigan to campaign for his former rival, Joe Biden. He immediately responded to Trump's tweet of not being afraid of the virus.

"It's hard for me to understands after 200,000 people have died for a president of the United States, who today is suffering from the virus, to say to people don't be afraid of the virus. I say the very opposite. Be afraid of the virus. Do everything that you can to stop the spread of this virus," Sanders told FOX 2

Sanders spoke during a drive-up campaign event where attendees remained in their cars and, instead of clapping, they honked their horns when in support of Sanders' comments.

Rapper Trick Trick offers $6,000 reward for information in 6-year-old boy's execution-style murder

Tai'raz Moore was just 6-years-old. He had his entire life ahead of him but he was killed, execution-style, in a Warren basement last week along with his dad's girlfriend. Police found the young child and woman's bodies when they went to the home to notify them of his father's death in Detroit.

"Only monsters or godless creatures would pull the trigger on a 6-year-old and execute a child," said Warren police commissioner Bill Dwyer last week.

Now, Detroit rapper Trick Trick has made a video offering a $6,000 reward for solving murder of Tai'raz.

"I've got $6,000 (for) whoever got the information leading to the arrest and conviction of the mother (expletives) that killed that baby," he said in the emotional video posted online.

Trick Trick, real name Christian Mathis, is putting up cold hard cash to find the person or persons responsible and is even urging gangsters to find the boy's killer.

"All (expletives) calling themselves Crips, if you ain't riding right now trying to figure out who killed that 6-year-old baby boy, stop calling yourself a Crip in this city," Mathis said.

Moore was found dead murdered execution-style inside a home in Warren. A woman said to be in her 20s was also murdered inside the home. She is the girlfriend of Moore's father whose body was discovered inside a torched car on Detroit's east side.

Tai'rez's mother says she and her family are overwhelmed by Trick Trick's show of support and the reward he's offering to help them get justice.

"As a person, if I knew anything of a 6-year-old being harmed and I saw his picture every day and I just continue to go on with my life, you're heartless. just like those who killed them," Harris said.

Warren police are handling the investigation. It has 20 detectives on the case and is looking for numerous suspects. Trick Trick is known for his involvement in the community and not long ago offered a similar reward to find who killed a 4-year-old in Detroit.

Five men arrested for parking lot brawl with machetes and baseball bats

Five people were arrested and nine felonies are being sought after a large outdoor fight where men showed up with machetes and baseball bats.

Several people were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the incident stemmed from an earlier situation in Imlay City, when family members were making a meet to exchange property.

Viewer video captured a few moments of the altercation (seen above) by Shane Malinczak.

