A body found buried in a shallow grave in Detroit was identified as a woman who's been reported missing since September, Rochester Communities school district is under fire after 6th-grade students were pictured pole dancing while on a class field trip, and Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54-years-oldh: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Body found in shallow grave in Detroit identified as woman missing since September The Wayne County Medical Examiner says it has confirmed the identity of a woman who was found after a DTE discovered her hand sticking out of a shallow grave last week. Alyssa Itchue has been identified as the woman whose body was found by a utility worker Hildale near Outer Drive and Van Dyke. Itchu, 28, was reported missing on Sept. 20.

Alyssa Itchue, 28, has been identified as the woman whose body was found in a shallow grave last week on Detroit's east side.

2. Field trip photo showing Rochester 6th-graders appear to pole dance at Nikki's Lounge infuriates trustee The Rochester Communities school district is under fire after sixth-graders were pictured practicing pole dancing while on a class field trip. The trip happened back in November and the picture surfacing on social media after it was brought to the attention of a school board trustee.

3. Cheer coach uses CPR, AED to save student-athlete who went into sudden cardiac arrest A cheer coach at a Michigan high school said she was in the right place at the right time when a student-athlete went into cardiac arrest last month. The student was at practice at Memphis High School when it happened. Amanda Bobcean, who is also an emergency room nurse and mother, jumped into action with CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) to revive the student 15 minutes before EMS arrived.

4. Michigan Lottery: $1.15 million Lotto 47 winning ticket sold at Livingston County Kroger A lucky person bought a $1.15 million winning Michigan Lottery ticket at a Livingston County Kroger store. The Lotto 47 ticket with the numbers drawn Saturday, 02-09-20-22-24-39, was purchased from the Kroger at 9700 Chilson Commons Circle in Pinckney. It's the first jackpot won this year.



Kroger logo is seen at one of their stores in Athens. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

5. Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization Lisa Marie Presley, known as the child of singer and actor Elvis Presley, has died. She was 54 years old.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday evening. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

6. Michigan ER staff wins $1 million Powerball prize Northern Michigan emergency room staff that threw money in to play the Powerball won $1 million. The Heroes to Zeroooos lottery club in Traverse City matched the five white balls in the Oct. 31 drawing. Seventy-eight nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers claimed the big prize.

7. Lions' Taylor Decker blasts FedEx on Twitter over lost breast milk shipment for his baby Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker isn't happy with FedEx over a lost shipment - and blasted the company on social media. Decker and his wife were shipping breast milk for his 3-month-old baby daughter and said that the perishable package wasn't just lost, but claims FedEx was not reimbursing him.

8. Man beaten after allegedly raping teen in Detroit faces charges A man beaten by the family of a victim he allegedly raped in Detroit is now facing charges for the accused crime. Kahari Wright, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl on Detroit's northwest side. The girl's family beat Wright until he was bloody before he was arrested Jan. 3.

Kahari Wright

9. Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.

Tyisha Wadlington

10. Livonia teen accused of threatening to bludgeon high school teacher and kill her family A 16-year-old Livonia high school student is accused of making vile threats against his teacher that was recorded by another student. But teachers said they didn't know about the threats until more than two weeks later - and parents have only learned about it as we reported on this story.