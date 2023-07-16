The body of a missing elderly woman from Rochester was found in Almer Township, Marijuana edibles were recalled in Michigan after containing too much THC, and Troy assault suspect and Detroit homicide suspect Andrew Hall was captured: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Northern Lights viewable in Michigan this week A solar storm forecast for Thursday gave skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere.

The aurora borealis could be seen on the North horizon in the night sky over Wolf Lake in the Cloquet State Forest in Minnesota around midnight on Saturday morning. The KP index was high in the early morning hours of Saturday September 28, 2019 which Expand

2. Body of missing elderly Rochester woman found in Almer Township A body found in Almer Township is believed to be missing senior Mary Sullivan, according to Rochester police. Sullivan, 79, has been missing since June 28 from Rochester. She was discovered deceased inside her car which had been in a ditch.

3. Edibles recalled in Michigan after containing 200 mg of THC per serving Marijuana edibles that contained too much THC have been recalled following a review from the state's cannabis regulatory agency. The edibles, which were branded as "The Weed Bar" failed to list that it was a marijuana product on the packaging, the CRA said in a release sent last week. That, in addition to the edibles being created with 200 mg of THC per serving, were the reason for the recall.

(Photo: Cannabis Regulatory Agency)

4. Manhunt capture: Inside the arrest of murder suspect Andrew Hall in Dearborn Heights After an all-out manhunt, Andrew James Hall was arrested and is behind bars. He’s accused of brutally beating a woman to death early Tuesday morning in the area of West McNichols and Woodward. Investigators say he attacked her in a stairwell after paying her for sex. A surveillance image believed to be Hall, shows a man taunting the camera after the murder.



5. Troy Target parking lot attack: Suspect sought by police also wanted for murder in Detroit The man accused of assaulting a woman in the parking lot of the Troy Target on Friday is also wanted for murder in Detroit. Police were searching for 31-year-old Andrew James Hall in connection with the assault outside the store at 1301 Coolidge Rd. around 9:10 p.m. Sources say Hall is also connected to a murder that happened in Detroit after the Target assault.

6. ‘This is a nightmare’: Detroit 4-month-old dies, police investigate A Detroit mother is grieving, trying to understand why her otherwise healthy 4-month-old baby suddenly died two weeks ago. Alexis Childs is in deep mourning as she tries to understand the unimaginable: the death of her four-month-old baby boy.

"Giovanni Lee Childs was a golden baby, my warrior child he completed my family," Childs said. "He was so happy He was so different, He was attached to me, he was so many things, but I never imagined (this would happen)."

Gio Childs, 4-months, died on Thursday, July 6.

7. Barbie is coming to downtown Detroit this week A Barbie-themed Beach Party happened in Downtown Detroit this past Thursday. The beach party was free and ahead of the debut of the highly anticipated movie Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Image from highly-anticipated "Barbie" movie. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

8. Owner of Harper Woods hookah lounge killed in double shooting outside business A double shooting outside a hookah lounge in Harper Woods leaves one man dead - and FOX 2 has learned the victim owned several smoke shops. There are numerous unanswered questions after Loud Headz Hookah owner was found shot and killed in a minivan early Thursday morning.

9. Ethan Crumbley requests life without parole be dismissed from sentencing Ahead of his sentencing, the convicted Oxford High School shooter has requested the life without parole condition be dropped before he is sent to prison. Ethan Crumbley, who pled guilty to the 2021 mass shooting that killed four teens and injured several other students and a teacher, has asked for the amendment to his sentencing, according to court records.

10. Michigan Science Center offering free admission during Detroit's Concert of Colors Check out the Michigan Science Center for free next week. During the Concert of Colors Festival on July 20 and 21, admission to the Detroit museum will be free. Though the museum will be free, registration is encouraged, as the events often sell out. Register here.