Detroit officer killed in shooting • Body found in trunk at traffic stop • Doordash driver killed first day

A Detroit police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty, a man's body was found in a car trunk during a traffic stop, and a Doordash driver was fatally shot his first day on the job: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Michigan, study finds A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need a minimum annual salary of $95,865 to be happy in Michigan, but that comes with a caveat of a higher than average unemployment rate. However, income to reach the threshold of ‘emotional well-being’ comes in at a much lower price than other states. "The Great Lake State also has a lower cost of living than the rest of the United States by almost 11%. However, it has a rather high employment rate of 4.4. Still, emotional well-being can be had for as little as $54,780."

2. MSP: Woman found walking along I-75 with 55-gallon drum on head A state trooper made an unusual discovery on July 3 when, while on patrol along I-75 in Oakland County, he spotted someone walking on the highway shoulder. She was wearing a 55-gallon drum over her head. The Michigan State Police officer made the observation in the northbound lanes in the city of Troy, just north of Big Beaver.

3. Detroit police find body of man in trunk of car during traffic stop; 2 in custody Detroit police say officers were on Fullerton near Hubbell Avenue late Saturday when they spotted a Buick LeSabre with expired tags and no insurance. After identifying the occupants, one fled from the car on foot, police said. Officers searched the car and found a man's body in the trunk. Two people were taken into custody, police said.

4. Detroit police officer and suspect die in shooting on city's west side A Detroit police officer and a suspect have both been shot and killed near Joy Road and Marlowe Street Wednesday night. Police were responding to reports of the suspect shooting indiscriminately, using a Draco assault rifle - and the officer who was fatally wounded was among the first to the scene. His partner returned fire and fatally shot the suspect. "It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform our department and our community that we lost a hero today," said Detroit Police Chief James White. "Our officers are heartbroken."

5. Wife of slain DPD officer says last text to him was 'I'm always going to worry about you' It has been an emotional couple of days is friends, family and colleagues come to grips with the tragic death of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts shot and killed in the line of duty. On Wednesday night, he was shot and killed in an ambush attack by a 19-year-old with a lengthy criminal history and an assault-syle weapon on the city's west side. His wife, Kristine, son Darian, 15, and daughter Devyn, 9, talked about what he meant to them.

6. Detroit police detail events leading up to officer's fatal shooting During a press conference Thursday, Detroit police detailed the series of events that led up to the fatal shooting of an officer and 19-year-old suspect on the city's west side Wednesday night. Officer Loren Courts, 40, was shot and killed while responding to reports of shots being fired in the area of Joy and Marlowe. A suspect wielding a Draco assault rifle shot Loren, before his partner returned fire, fatally striking the suspect.

7. Bride-to-be waiting on dress from Brighton seamstress days before wedding; others share similar complaints Mackenzie Dancer is getting married this weekend, but she still is without her dress. She dropped her mother's wedding dress off at Alterations Unlimited in Brighton, and has been waiting to pick it up. Dancer said she has had four fittings with the seamstress, Jasmine Hollon, since December. However, the past two weekends, Dancer says Hollon canceled on her last minute twice, so she couldn't get her dress.

8. Michigan Lottery rolling out new instant game ticket with largest sum ever offered The Michigan Lottery is rolling out its newest game that comes with the largest prize ever offered from an instant game ticket. In honor of the lottery's 50-year anniversary of sending money to the School Aid Fund, the Michigan Lottery now offers $50 instant game ticket called $300,000,000 Diamond Riches. The lottery prizes range from $50 to $6 million - the largest sum ever offered from an instant scratch-off.

9. DoorDash driver fatally shot in Detroit was working first day on the job A man out on his first day working as a DoorDash delivery driver was fatally shot by someone in a vehicle passing by. Detroit police say Dajour Russ had exited his vehicle to drop off food when a suspect in an unknown vehicle fired shots at him, hitting him in the foot. The vehicle then circled back around and fired more shots, this time fatally wounding the man.

10. Mt. Clemens barricaded gunman in custody after shooting at Macomb County deputies A Mt. Clemens barricaded gunman is in custody after shooting at Macomb County Sheriff's deputies Monday. Authorities said the man, who is in his 60s and known to the Sheriff's Office, got into a dispute with a neighbor over a dog at a home on Clinton near Gratiot around noon. During that argument, he came outside and fired shots, and deputies were called.