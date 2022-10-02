The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10 On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial wellbeing.

A family watches and waves during an Independence Day parade as people gather to watch from the side of the street on July 4, 2021 in Brighton, Michigan. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

2. Loved ones gather to remember 19-year-old woman gunned down inside car

The family of a 19-year-old woman killed by gun violence came together in Highland Park to honor their loved one, and ask for anyone with information on the killer - to come forward. It has been one week since Nataja Boleware was shot and killed.

"I can’t even tell you how I’m feeling really," said Earlene, Nataja's mother. "There’s no words to express how I’m feeling."

Sources say Nataja was in a car with a girlfriend of hers, when a Chrysler 300 with tinted windows pulled up and fired several shots at Lodewyck near East Warren.

3. Murder charges dropped against Fraser fatal stabbing suspects; prosecutor cites self-defense Three teens accused of stabbing another teen to death in Fraser had murder charges against them dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense. Collin West, Emma Morgan, and Isabella Bridges were all facing felony murder charges in connection with the death of Trent Redstrom on Sept. 13. Those charges were dropped Wednesday.

4. 26-year-old Sterling Heights man was accidentally shot & killed by his brother, family says Sterling Heights Police are still investigating a fatal shooting involving two brothers. The shooting happened last weekend at the Sterling Estates, located in the area of Utica and Van Dyke Ave. Authorities are not releasing much information, but FOX 2 spoke with another brother about the tragedy.

5. Michigan cannibal Mark Latunski pleads guilty to murder of Kevin Bacon Almost three years ago, much of the state was shocked by grisly details in the murder and cannibalism of a Michigan man on Christmas Day. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the man charged with killing and eating part of Kevin Bacon has pleaded guilty. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty just three weeks before he was due to go to trial on charges of murder and mutilation of a dead body.

Suspect Mark Latunski

6. Suspect in killing of WWJ anchor and attack on his family has 30-year criminal history Arthur Williamson was arrested for the fatal Friday stabbing of WWJ NewsRadio 950 overnight newsman Jim Matthew. It was an attack that also saw Matthews girlfriend, and their two kids seriously injured. Williamson was in court Monday. He’s charged with First degree murder, felony murder…assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment.

7. Southfield police looking for missing 14-year-old believed to be in Detroit Southfield police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox left home after a disagreement with her guardian Sunday. She was last seen in the area of Eleven Mile and Greenfield roads. Maddox is Black with a light complexion. She has hazel eyes and was wearing her hair in a ponytail. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches, and weighs 110 pounds.

8. Train derailment in Warren could take days to clear up; public asked to avoid area A train derailment in Warren could cause traffic delays for several days after 16 cars left the tracks in the area of 10 Mile and Groesbeck. A train carrying approximately 151 cars came to a standstill, blocking local roads in Warren and sparking concerns that a possible hazmat situation could escalate due to multiple tankers being derailed.

9. New street drug Xylazine most hospitals can't test for, or treat say doctors There are concerns about a new street drug called Xylazine which isn't even made for humans, but animals. And now the fight is becoming more prevalent in Michigan. "We’re seeing increase in cases with associated deaths, associated with Xylazine," said Dr. Varun Vohra, adding it has found its way into street drugs. "Xylazine is a harmful drug when used inappropriately," said Dr. Gjon Dushaj. "It’s not approved for human use and that’s not something that we should be taking. It’s used as a muscle relaxer in horses and other animals."

10. 2 arrested after undercover state trooper shot during narcotics surveillance in Detroit Two people are in custody and a Michigan State trooper is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after being shot while doing surveillance in Detroit. The trooper, a 10-year veteran of the force, was taken to the hospital after he was hit multiple times in the body. The latest update from the police investigation came around 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 27 when police said the injured trooper was "upgraded to stable condition. He still has a long way to go."