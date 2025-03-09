A giraffe was spotted in the back of a pickup truck driving in Macomb County, a Detroit police officer is charged for sending inappropriate texts to 6th grader stepdaughter, and what to know about the I-696 closure: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Giraffe in Detroit: Animal spotted in bed of pickup is 100% real A giraffe in the back of a truck turns out to be precisely what it looked like for a Metro Detroit driver. A driver spotted the exotic creature in the bed of a Ford pickup truck in Macomb County. Turns out it was owned by Darren Wehner who works at St. Clair Flats Taxidermy.

2. ‘Delete these messages’: Detroit cop accused of illicit texts to 6th grade stepdaughter A Detroit Police Officer and stepdad to a 6th grade girl is suspended from the force and facing prison time after Warren police said he sent inappropriate texts to his stepdaughter. Earl Raynard Anderson Jr. is charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, after Warren Police said he sent his 12-year-old stepdaughter inappropriate texts and encouraged her to delete them.

3. Cause of death for two Detroit children who died in casino parking garage The two children who police said froze to death at Greektown Casino in their family vehicle died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. On Monday, Feb. 10, Tateona Williams and her family, who were experiencing homelessness, were inside their van at Detroit's Greektown Casino. Inside were her five children.

4. Pontiac mother in court, attorney believes social media may lead to unfair trial The Pontiac mother accused of abandoning three of her kids returned to court on Tuesday. Kelli Bryant's attorney told the judge she’s concerned Bryant may not get a fair trial because of information shared in media reports and on social media.

5. I-696 closure: Three things to know The second phase of the Restore the Reuther project begins on Monday with all eastbound lanes of I-696 closing on Monday – sending Oakland County drivers searching for alternate routes. It's the final phase in the massive multi-year project and will take roughly two years before traffic is back open in both directions.

6. Madison Heights resident display vulgar anti-Trump signs, sparking controversy It was part of a collection of anti-Trump lawn signage with some language we can't show you on television. So neighbors along Osmun Street don’t want their kids to see it either.

"Everybody’s like shocked and disgusted about it," said one neighbor. "Not obviously everybody feels the same way that she does. But why is she allowed to portray this horrible opinion in view of children?"

7. Utica mother demands answers after teacher allegedly forces child to clean bathroom An angry mother is asking for answers after she says her special-needs son was forced to clean up another child's urine by a teacher.

"His principal made him clean up another child’s urine off of the bathroom floor because he was the last one in the bathroom, so that made him responsible," she said.

8. Five transported to hospital from chemical leak at Frankenmuth's Splash Village Five people were hospitalized after a chemical leak at Zehnder's Splash Village in Frankenmuth Tuesday, according to the fire department. The chlorine leak happened on the Tantrum Twist Family Raft Ride at about 11:21 a.m. and five guests were treated at the scene, then transported to an area hospital for chemical inhalation.

9. Pleasant Ridge estate sale at the home of Royal Oak's ‘Noir Leather’ founder It is definitely not your mom's sleepy estate sale, and you’ll soon see why: the odd, the bizarre, the kinky—and a lot of them are one of a kind. The FOX 2 blurring tools got their workout with this story, carefully crafting our angles to showcase this one-of-a-kind estate sale, where Aaron Siepierski works.

10. 'This is not normal': Watch Democrat's sign ripped away as Trump enters During President Donald Trump's first major speech to Congress since returning to the White House for a second term, he was greeted by protesting Democrats, many of whom held signs against the administration. While not officially a State of the Union address, the event carries all the hallmarks of one, with lawmakers from both chambers filling the House chamber as Trump lays out his administration’s priorities.