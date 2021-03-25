Lawsuit filed over Wayne County CPL backlog, a 24-hour standoff in Washtenaw, 2 dead in Ecorse

Residents in Wayne County waiting to obtain a concealed pistol license know it can take two to three weeks to hear back in Oakland and Macomb. But where they live, it's closer to a year.

Some have been able to reschedule, like Kristal Hunt, who got hers in three months instead of nine. But for attorney Terry Johnson, that's still too much. "When someone says 'I've gone from 11 months to five months,' again, that's five times worse than anybody in the metro area."

Now, a lawsuit has been filed against Wayne County for its infamous backlog of CPL applications it has yet to trim down after years of frustration of delays in obtaining licenses.

"We, being attorneys, had to be dragged into this to force an elected official to do their job. It’s either they don’t want to do it, they’re incompetent, or they just don’t care," said Johnson.

Birth certificates, death certificates, and marriage licenses all get processed behind the doors of the Clerk's office, Johnson said. "...but at the same place you're in - the clerk of the county - you can't process a concealed pistol license like every other county?"

The clerk's office argues it's unable to process requests quicker because they handle more applicants than Oakland and Macomb counties. To help offset the backlog, staff plan on servicing appointments on evenings and Saturdays through April.

The office also has new fingerprinting machines to help.

"New desktop fingerprinting machines were successfully installed and have helped with the efficiency of processing applications," read a statement from Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett. "However, the main issues remain of limited staff and office space. Once we get additional staff and increased office square footage, then we can accommodate more customers."

24-hour standoff in Washtenaw County

Sheriff deputies from Washtenaw County have been in a standoff with a barricaded gunman in Superior Township since 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Parents of the gunman originally called police to report their son was suffering from a mental illness.

According to police, the gunman had assaulted his parents and was armed with multiple weapons, was wearing a flak jacket, and had multiple magazines strapped to his body.

The gunman had posted on social media yesterday, commenting on a Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Facebook post telling neighbors they were safe and requested them to leave.

The most recent update from police early Thursday saying the individual remains in their home on Meadow Drive and is still armed. "Our intention is to bring this situation to a peaceful conclusion and our staff are working tirelessly to do so."

Beaumont restricts visitors

A surge in COVID-19 cases in Metro Detroit and around Michigan is laying the groundwork for future restrictions, with Beaumont health blinking first and re-engaging one of its cautionary rules against open visitation at its hospitals.

Starting today, very few groups of people with a pending or positive COVID-19 test will be permitted visitors. Only those approaching the end of their life, patients under 21, or women in labor can see family or friends.

Patients with a negative COVID-19 test will be allowed one family member under strict conditions like they're in critical condition, need help to communicate, or are under the age of 21.

Beaumont implemented these changes due to a rising number of coronavirus cases as Michigan sees the third surge of infections as it races to vaccinate enough residents.

Two shot dead in Ecorse

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Ecorse involving two men in their 20s who died from their injuries Thursday morning.

River Rouge police were out in force in front of their department where two individuals had driven the victims for treatment.

According to officers, two men were shot near west Jefferson and Union in Ecorse just before 5:30 a.m. Two women then loaded the victims into a white car and took them to get help.

A preliminary report says they died on the way to a police station. No one has been arrested yet.

Detroit needs to hire 1,000 more teachers

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is considering temporarily dialing back in-person learning due to staffing issues, after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases around the state.

A lack of teachers is leading to more roadblocks for face-to-face learning, Detroit's superintendent said Wednesday.

"Because of the rising infection rate, and even beyond that, we will likely move to online learning the week after spring break and give our employees and students time to isolate," said Dr. Vitti. "Our plan is to resume in-person learning on the 12th."

Currently, there are about 500 teachers that are working in classrooms to teach more than 19,000 students. The district hopes to take advantage of money that's been appropriated from federal reserves.

What else we're watching

Detroit is looking to fill 150 seasonal jobs for the summer. The positions' pay starts at $13 an hour, with wages going as high as $20. Click here to learn more A woman filmed a pig on the loose near the Detroit-Harper Woods border, spotting it walking down the sidewalk on Lappin Street. Neighbors say it's a pet, but animal control hasn't received any reports yet. A man in a wheelchair has died after being struck by a vehicle on Gratiot around 1:30 a.m. The suspect driver did not stop. Republicans introduced a slew of bills targeting voting laws in Michigan on Wednesday. Democrats said they were disguised to suppress votes. Joe Biden plans to hold his first press conference as president today. No recent president has waited as long as Biden has to meet with reporters.

It's going to be dry for most of Thursday before rain rolls through in the early evening. It'll persist for much of the night and following Friday.

Former director of national intelligence says upcoming Pentagon UFO report reveals technology ‘we don’t have’

The massive $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package signed by former President Donald Trump into law in 2020 triggered a countdown to a deadline by which the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense must provide lawmakers a report on what is known about UFOs.

Buried within the thousands of pages of legislation under the "Committee Comments" section of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, a stipulation requested a report to senators on intelligence and armed services committees regarding any information surrounding UFO sightings and whether they present any potential threat.

While the exact nature of the purported extraterrestrial threats were previously unknown, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe spoke with FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday, saying "there are a lot more sightings" than the public is aware of.

Ratcliffe said there have been objects observed by U.S. military craft and satellites that have achieved forms of flight that would normally be impossible with any known human technology.