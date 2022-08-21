Luxury Michigan treehouse opens • nurse practitioner arrested meeting teen for sex • Capri Sun recalled

Michigan's first luxury treehouse opens, nurse practitioner from Macomb County arrested for trying to meet with a 15-year-old for sex, and Capri Sun's Wild Cherry flavor was recalled for possibly containing a cleaning solution: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Luxury Michigan treehouse resort now open for reservations Michigan's newest luxury living option has just opened in the form of a decadent treehouse fit for a vacation. Declared the state's first luxury treehouse resort, the remote location embeds vacationers in isolation, while giving them access to a bevy of activities from hiking and fishing, to animal scavenger hunts and lawn games. According to the Tree Vistas' website, river charters and kayak rentals will also be a part of the experience in the coming months.

2. Dead woman found in SUV worked with homeless addicts, wanted to be doctor Anitrus Simmons watched for the second time in recent days as Detroit police work the scene of yet another shooting near her house. This time police say two men were injured when a blue, newer model GMC SUV opened fire. Both of the victims are in their early 20s with one critical and the other is in serious condition. They definitely need to do something because it’s getting crazy," Simmons said. "It’s getting crazy."

3. 2 men shot at same Detroit intersection where woman found beaten to death last week Detroit police are investigating a shooting at an intersection where a woman was found beaten to death last week. According to police someone fired from an SUV around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin streets, hitting two men in their early 20s. "One was able to flee from location on foot to seek safety," said Detroit Police Cmdr. Brian Harris. "We’ve located both individuals, and they were taken to the hospital and receiving treatment now."

4. State of Emergency declared over Great Lakes Water Authority water main break A state of emergency was ordered for several Southeast Michigan counties following a catastrophic water main break that impacted the water access of nearly a million people last weekend. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the order for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties due to a 120-inch break in a pipe at the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility in Fort Gratiot.

5. Nurse practitioner from Macomb County arrested trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County was arrested for attempting to coerce a minor after he arrived at a location looking to have sex with a 15-year-old boy. Jigger O. Garcia, 50 of Chesterfield Township, was taken into custody by officers with the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force after arriving in the parking lot of a church on Aug. 11. During an interview with police, he admitted to investigators he was planning to meet up with a teen named "Jordan" to have sexual intercourse.

6. Family of murdered teen endure social media taunts, threats from suspect's friends A month ago a 16-year-old boy was charged with shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy. The victim's family says there were young accomplices -- and they want to see those kids punished for the deadly crime too. The accused teen gunman Ryan McLeod was in court last week. The family of 14-year-old Joseph Nankervis says McLeod should not have been there alone — they are convinced the others also played a role in the shooting.

7. Capri Sun recalled for possibly containing cleaning solution Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall for the Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink due to the product possibly containing a diluted cleaning solution. The company said on its website the solution used on food processing equipment was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories." Company leaders said the mistake was discovered after receiving multiple complaints from customers about the taste.

8. Michigan hunters required to report killed deer to the DNR this season Hunters will have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources this season. The need for precise data was a big motivator to make this change, the DNR said. "The decline in response rate to our post-season mail surveys increases the amount of uncertainty in our harvest estimates, which can lead to incorrect regulation recommendations in some locations," said Chad Stewart, the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist.

9. Amazon worker drives off with family's puppy on video in Center Line

The little dog named Mauria was able to wiggle through the fence and get out into the yard. It’s all on video. Also, on the recording is an Amazon driver scooping her up and driving off.

FOX 2: "Are you frantic? Are you worried? What are you feeling?"

"Man, a combination of things," Maurice Gunn said. "I am still hoping Amazon will make it right."

10. Family's puppy taken by Amazon driver returned after 4 days

A FOX 2 update about a family's pet puppy who appeared to be taken by an Amazon driver. The pup is back with its owners tonight -- but the journey to get there was anything but easy.

"I didn't think she was coming back I am going to be completely honest I didn't think she was coming back," said Maurice Gunn.