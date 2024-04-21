‘Harsh’ Michigan driver's license restriction repealed after lawmakers passed an amendment to the state's vehicle code, a man accused of shooting 5 people in Detroit arrested at Detroit Metro Airport, and the Lions 2024 redesigned uniforms: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Michigan lawmakers repeal 'harsh' restriction on getting driver's license It will now be easier for some in Michigan to get a driver's license after lawmakers passed an amendment to the state's vehicle code. Before HB 5103's passage, someone who had been convicted of multiple moving violations within the past three years couldn't obtain a driver's identification.

2. Man accused of shooting 5 people over parking spot in Detroit arrested at airport A man, accused of shooting five people after an argument over a parking spot escalated, was arrested by police at Detroit Metro Airport last week. The incident took place outside Chicago Blu'z Bar & Grill on W. Chicago near Oakman on March 29, on Detroit's west side. Police say 32-year-old Daymond Hunter left the club after the argument turned into a physical fight, and later returned to open fire on the crowd just before 2:45 a.m., injuring five people.

3. Lions 2024 redesigned uniforms released - including new-look blue helmet We got an early look at their jerseys when they hit the internet thanks to a leak. The Lions are going with a white jersey, a Honolulu blue jersey, and a new alternate jersey, which will be black. It is the first time they've worn black since 2007. But the best was saved for last - a show-stopping blue helmet with a black Lion logo on the side and stripes down the middle, to pair with the alternate jersey at the official tonight at a season-ticket holder event down at Ford Field.

4. Morels in Michigan: What to know as you hunt for mushrooms this spring Morel mushroom hunting season in Michigan is approaching! May is Morel Month, as the mushrooms typically fruit from late May until mid-June. However, the mushrooms are often found in late April, especially if it has been warm and wet.

A white morel (Photo: Michigan DNR)

5. Doctors at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit go on strike Doctors and physicians' assistants walked off the job at Ascension St. John in Detroit on Thursday afternoon after weeks of warning that dire action would be necessary to remedy working conditions in the emergency room. The strike began Thursday afternoon and will go on for 24 hours, according to organizers.

6. Westland Kroger employee charged with threatening to shoot customers, co-workers An employee at a Westland Kroger store threatened to shoot customers and other workers at the store over the weekend, authorities allege. Jonathan Lee Stieber, 37, of Garden City, is accused of making the threats at the store at Middlebelt and Warren roads on Sunday night. He was arrested the next day.

7. 18-year-old awaiting sentencing in Fraser homicide killed in crash A Warren teen, involved in the highly publicized killing of 14-year-old Trent Redstrom in September 2022, was killed in a car crash on Tuesday. Collin West, 18, died just days before being sentenced for his role in a stabbing that left two teens injured and one dead. Investigators say it was all over a fight about a girl.

8. What will RenCen be used for once GM moves headquarters to Hudson's site? General Motors' plan to move its global headquarters to the new Hudson's skyscraper has left many asking — what will happen to the Renaissance Center? While the seven-building RenCen will continue to be owned by GM, plans for what it could be used for are still being discussed by officials of the automaker, Bedrock, the City of Detroit and Wayne County.

9. Lake Orion student dies while on school trip in Houston Lake Orion Supt. Ben Kirby confirmed in a letter sent to families that a member of the school's robotics team died while on a team trip to the national finals in Houston, Texas. The student has not been publicly identified. The student died April 19.

10. Two children dead after 66-year-old woman crashes through wall at children's birthday party in Monroe County A 5-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, siblings, were killed when a 66-year-old woman crashed through a wall at the Swan Boat Club in Newport at about 3 p.m. today. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, struggling to hold back tears, spoke about the deceased siblings.