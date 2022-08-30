Severe weather aftermath • Building explosion injures 5 • Neighbor heroics save man during shooting spree

School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents.

Wind gusts reaching 70 mph in some places were what contributed to more than 262,000 losing power, according to DTE's outage map. The loss of power wasn't limited to any part of the utility's coverage area.

There was no estimated time of restoring power in Southeast Michigan as of 6 a.m.

Among the casualties from the severe weather was a 14-year-old who was killed by a live wire in Monroe. According to police, she touched a power line thinking it was a stick and was electrocuted. She had been with a friend in their backyard when it happened.

Michigan School Closures

Dozens of schools around Metro Detroit are closed for loss of power.

For many students returning to class for the first time this week, they'll get their second day of school off due to closures. That includes schools in Rochester, Warren, West Bloomfield, and Waterford.

Michigan Boil Advisories

Western Oakland County was one of the first Southeast Michigan counties to feel the full force of the storm that slammed into the region Monday night. Among the wreckage was loss of power to pumping stations due to DTE equipment malfunctions.

As a result, precautionary boil advisories were issued for Novi, Commerce Township, and Walled Lake after a loss of water pressure was reported by the Great Lakes Water Authority stations nearby.

Many Southeast MIchigan communites in Oakland and Macomb County were already under boil advisories for a separate issue after a water main broke, leading to a disruption of water service for hundreds of thousands of people.

Power outages

Both DTE and Consumers Energy were dealing with hundreds of thousands of outages by Monday night. Much of the severe weather that moved through Michigan was south of I-69 so while mid-Michigan communities were spared the high winds and damaging rain, Southeast Michigan wasn't so lucky.

The utility said "220 storm teams quickly mobilized to address the outages," which had climbed to 262,822 homes by 6:30 a.m. - which is about 12% of their total customer base.

The power outages were indiscriminate and covered most of Metro Detroit, stretching as far west as Ingham County, as far north as Arcadia and Imlay City, as well as much of Detroit, and as far south as Dundee in Monroe County.

Wind damage was the most reason for most of the outages.

Tornado spotted in Macomb County

A tornado reportedly touched down in Macomb County during the severe weather, state police said.

According to posts from Michigan State Police's Second District, the city of Richmond had an unconfirmed tornado touch down at approximately 8 p.m., "causing significant wind damage to property as well as a wide-spread power outage."

Local police requested help from nearby responders, which state police responded to by conducting welfare checks, traffic control for blocked roadways, and evaluated the extent of damage.

No injuries were reported.

5 injured in suspected building explosion as fire engulfs building

Detroit Fire crews responded to a suspected building explosion and blaze that left five people injured on the city's west side Monday.

Firefighters were called to the 16000 block of Schoolcraft between Greenfield and Southfield at about 7:20 p.m. When first responders arrived, the building was engulfed in flames and the fire was declared a Level One Hazmat situation.

"We think it may have been explosion," said DFD Chief James Harris. "Five people were transported to the hospital (in) temporary-serious (condition) right now."

No cause of the explosion has been determined as of Monday night. "We're still in the beginning stages of the investigation," the chief said. "We'll have some details of the later time." While there's no confirmed reason, neighbors in the area say the building contained a possible meth lab.

How neighbors saved shooting victim's life

A resident told FOX 2 that the gunman on a random shooting spree was intent on killing his elderly neighbor and he had to intervene to save his life. "I looked out the window and I could see the suspect shooting down the street and then I heard four or five shots and my neighbor crying for help," said the man.

This Detroiter, who did not want to be identified, may very well be one of the reasons his neighbor is still alive after the shooting rampage Sunday morning. "It was serious, he was being gunned down. Literally being gunned down," the resident said.

The man grabbed his firearm, raced to his front door, and engaged the gunman as he bared down on his neighbor John Palik — the retired military veteran who was nearly killed as he walked his dog Sunday. "I called out the shooter to let him know my presence and I said why are you shooting," the good Samaritan said.

Other neighbors sprang to help as well. While the suspect ran off, others provided medical care to Palik while another dialed 911. It's one of many details to come from the wild shooting spree that unfolded Sunday morning. Three people died from the gunman.

EPA still monitoring diesel spill in Detroit River

The Environmental Protection Agency is continuing to monitor after last week's diesel oil spill in Trenton. According to the EPA, 5 gallons out of a 20,000 diesel tank leaked into the Detroit River.

All the diesel oil was removed from the city’s storm sewer Friday. However, oil was found on the parking lot of the vacant Riverside Osteopathic Hospital on Monday morning after heavy rain. The EPA said there may be subsurface oil plume.

The company that may be responsible for the spill will remove the oil from the sewer and excavate the parking lot to determine the source of the oil, the EPA said. No additional oil has gotten into the Detroit River.

EPA air monitoring in nearby residential areas Monday and over the weekend shows no elevated levels.

Daily Forecast

After a wild Monday night for weather, conditions are expected to ease off Southeast Michigan the rest of the week. In addition to some lingering rain in the morning, residents should expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

What else we're watching

After a pair of federal trials against men who conspired to kidnap the governor ended, militia members who were also involved in the planning that were hit with state charges are in their own trial. Day one of testimony included the FBI witnesses who said the men had plans to shoot Gretchen Whitmer in the head Another hazard from downed power lines this time around is the number of house fires that are sparking from the live wires. Multiple fires were reported in homes and yards after electrical cables fell during wind gusts Monday. DTE advises anyone to avoid these hazards. Family for a 14-year-old girl who died after being electrocuted in Monroe Monday night have set up a gofundme to help pay for the funeral arrangements. The tragedy unfolded after the victim believed she was grabbing onto a stick, but instead touched a live wire. Labor Day weekend brings several end-of-summer celebrations. Adding to that list is the 2022 Michigan State Fair at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Here's guide to the upcoming festival this weekend Plans for a replacement Ambassador Bridge appear to be on the edge of failing after the Moruon Family's company that oversees the bridge failed to fulfill a permit requirement, the Detroit News Reports. A stipulation from the Canadian government would require the company to shutdown the Ambassador Bridge.

Serenea Williams wins first match of potentially last tournament

Serena Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet. Nor, clearly, are her fans.

In her first match at what is expected to be the last U.S. Open — and last tournament — of her remarkable playing career, Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.

Early, Williams was not at her best. There were double-faults. Other missed strokes, missed opportunities. She went up 2-0, but then quickly trailed 3-2. Then, suddenly, Williams, less than a month from turning 41, looked a lot more like someone with six championships at Flushing Meadows and 23 Grand Slam titles in all — numbers never exceeded by anyone in the professional era of tennis, which began in 1968.

She rolled through the end of that opening set, capping it with a service winner she reacted to with clenched fists and her trademark cry of "Come on!" The more than 23,000 in attendance rose for a raucous standing ovation — and did so again when the 1-hour, 40-minute contest was over, celebrating as if another trophy had been earned.

