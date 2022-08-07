Human remains found in a burned-out home are feared to be those of a Detroit barber, a missing Detroit man was found dead in the Ohio River, and a former Lake Orion High School teacher was sentenced to a year in jail for sex crimes with a student: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location Dinner with a side of insults, anyone? Dick's Last Resort, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8.

(Photo: Dick's Last Resort)

2. David Woodger: Remains in burned out home may be missing Detroit barber, suspect arrested The Detroit Police Department held an update last week about several major crimes, including the case of David Woodger, the owner of D-Woods Barber Shop on the city's east side. McGinnis said the department had received a tip about human remains found in a burned out home on Goddard Street in Detroit. "We are in the process of trying to identify the remains. We are fearful that they are Mr. Woodger," McGinnis said.

David Woodger, owner of D-Woods Barber Shop on Detroit's east side, may have been killed after police said remains were found in a home that could be the missing barber.

3. Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.

(Photo: Elyria Police Department)

4. Former Lake Orion HS teacher pleads to sex crimes with student, sentenced to year in jail Kathleen 'Kate' Boozer, a former teacher at Lake Orion High School teacher, has been sentenced to a year in jail and must register as a sex offender after she pleaded no contest to having a sexual relationship with a former student. Boozer had been facing up to 15 years in prison for having a relationship with her then 16-year-old student, Ryan Crue.

Kathleen 'Kate' Boozer was facing 15 years in prison after a former student said they had sexual relations several times while he was a junior in high school.

5. This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties. The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that Michiganders are right in the middle in terms of how much it costs to pay the rent.

6. Human smuggling attempt stopped on St. Clair River after 3 approach Michigan on boat Three people were arrested early Tuesday after Border Patrol agents stopped a human smuggling attempt near Algonac. According to authorities, agents watching a camera system saw a vessel that had just crossed the international in an area known for smuggling around 3 a.m. According to authorities, the occupants, a 53-year-old man who is a Dominican national, and a 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old woman, both from Mexico, admitted that they had crossed the border from Canada.

7. Teen boy found dead in street after shooting on Detroit's west side A teen boy was shot to death last Sunday evening on Detroit's west side. Police said the victim was found in the street near 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway, around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw someone shooting from a black SUV.

8. Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving records of more than 350,000 people. However, many people need to take extra steps to get their licenses back.

(Photo: Michigan SOS)

9. Bad contractor can't build a defense for Dearborn Heights disaster

Say hi to Kevin Cupp the contractor. "You can't be filming me, dude," he said. Kevin wanted nothing to do with Rob Wolchek.

Wolchek: "Here's my card. Will you call me?"

Kevin: "Nope."

Kevin wants nothing to do with his customers, either.

"He blocked me, blocked my number, and he blocked me on Facebook," said Erica.

10. Mom dies after stabbing in Harper Woods, 3rd death linked to her son Jonathan Welch A woman who police said was stabbed by her own son during a violent crime spree, has died, according to her family - tying another death to Jonathan Welch, who was out after being released on a low bond. The family of Flossie Nicole Bray, the mother of Welch, said she died from her stab wounds in the hospital.