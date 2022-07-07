Detroit officer shot and killed • Child drowns at Camp Dearborn • Work begins on Joe Louis Greenway

Chief James White and Mayor Mike Duggan said the city and police department were grieving following the fatal shooting of a Detroit officer on the city's west side Wednesday night. Officers were "heartbroken" White said of the department, while the souls of the fallen policeman's family were "crushed."

"We lost a hero today," White said to TV cameras late Wednesday night. "This did not have to happen. How do you tell a mom and a child what I just had to tell them?"

Both the chief and Duggan also made brief remarks about the gun violence that continues to sweep the country - calling Wednesday's shooting and the assaults against police officers "outrageous."

"There is so much violence it seems like there is nowhere in this country you can be safe, but there is people who don't believe that. They are police officers and they have a calling," Duggan said. "They believe that they can protect us and the Detroit police officers every day confront the most violent people in this community in order to protect the rest of us."

We owe a debt of gratitude to all the officers working and tonight we have an officer and a family with a debt we can never repay."

White described the family's reaction to the news as heartbreaking as well. "This is the worst day of their life. Dad is not coming home, husband is not coming home. It's absolutely unacceptable."

"Tonight we lost a hero in our department and regardless of where you stand on this political issue of gun violence, it's entirely too much gun violence in this city, too much gun violence in this country," White said, "and now we've got an officer who has paid the ultimate sacrifice, putting his life on the line for you and me every single day. And officers are doing it even after this call."

A lot remains unknown about the incident that led up to the shooting. Detroit police are expected to give more information sometime Thursday.

Confirmed so far is the officer that was shot was struck by a suspect wielding a Draco assault rifle. Police had responded to the area of Marlowe and Joy Road around 7:30 p.m. following reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, the suspect shot the officer. His partner returned fire and struck the gunman.

The officer was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect's identity has not been released. Neither has the officer's - only that he was a 5-year veteran of the department and that he came from a long line of law enforcement. His dad most recently retired from the Detroit Police Department.

It's unclear why the suspect was shooting in the first place.

Detroit begins pouring concrete for Joe Louis Greenway

The City of Detroit has started a marathon of a project as it builds 27 miles of the Joe Louis Greenway to connect four cities including Dearborn, Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park. The first concrete of the Joe Louis Greenway was poured on Wednesday to connect more than two dozen neighborhoods after initially being delayed by rain on Tuesday.

The trail is named in honor of the boxer who got his start in Detroit in the 1930s and later become the world heavyweight champion while breaking color barriers and bringing people together. It's an appropriate honor as that's what the Greenway will do as well.

The Joe Louis Greenway will transform blighted areas and span more than 27 miles while connecting Dearborn, Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park, all while offering several unique features. As work continues, they're hiring about 250 employees with a priority on Detroit residents.

For more details on the project and progress on the work being done on the Greenway, check out the city's website.

10-year-old drowns at Camp Dearborn

A 10-year-old child died after falling in a lake at Camp Dearborn in Milford Township. Michigan State Police said the child had fallen off play equipment while on the lake around 6 p.m. on June 6. The child later died at the hospital.

State police first responded after receiving reports that a kid had fallen in the water and was no longer breathing. Witnesses told police that the victim was on a floating play structure in the middle of the main lake when he fell.

The Milford Fire Department transported the 10-year-old to the hospital after finding a pulse, police wrote on Twitter.

After arriving at the hospital, CPR and other life-saving efforts were administered. However, the efforts were unsuccessful. Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, but "it appears this was a tragic accident."

Man posing as good Samaritan at crash site robs and shoots victim

A man was injured in a crash and someone who approached like a good Samaritan, instead robbed him at gunpoint and shot him. The entire incident was caught on camera at a furniture store. The victim man crashed his car into a U-Haul truck and what happened next played out more like a movie during a stormy overnight on Detroit’s east side.

Shortly, after the crash, surveillance video shows a white van creep up. A man wearing a hat, jacket, and dark polka-dot shorts got out and looked like he was going to help the crash victim - but preyed on him instead.

"He’s headed for the door. the guy stops him right there, pulls the gun out," said store owner Shaquita Calloway narrating the video. "You see him pulling the gun out? It’s in his hand. (He) closes the door like, ‘Uh-uh give me that bag.'"

A struggle then ensues before the victim flees, prompting the suspected robber to shoot at him. Police said the victim survived and the suspect left in the van.

Michigan Republicans spar in latest debate for governor

The remaining candidates running for the GOP nomination for Michigan debated in Grand Rapids Wednesday night. The fought over cutting taxes and fighting inflation, as well as revealed wide scale agreement in their opposition to gun control.

Kevin Rinke, Tudor Dixon, Garrett Soldano, and Ryan Kelley were all in attendance for the clash. It happened 27 days before the consequential primary, which will determine who will face off against Gretchen Whitmer.

Each candidate is making the final push for votes as the day nears. Dixon has released an array of endorsements she's received from the business community and from lawmakers. Kelley has been campaigning on his recent charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Riot.

Meanwhile, Kevin RInke, the Metro Detroit businessman continued to push his efforts to scrap the income tax as a way of reducing inflation. Soldano promised to do "forensic accounting" of the budget.

What else we're watching

Detroit Metro Airport is getting more federal funding for some terminal improvements. Michigan's senators said the FAA was going to be awarding DTW $49,600,000 in money from the infrastructure bill that was passed last year. Summer on the Block 2022 is kicking off at Detroit Public Schools Thursday. The festive gathering for enrollment support has free food, giveaways, and other family activities. It's held at Pasteur Elementary School and Noble Elementary-Middle School. The Detroit Tigers earned their first 4-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians since 2013 last night. Curious how much money one needs ot be happy living in Michigan? A study has found a minimum salary of $95,000 is necessary. HOwever, the emotional well-being comes in at a much lower price than other states. See the math here A welfare check at a Hazel Park home revealed a disturbing scene where the homeowner who apparently had a hoarding issue was found dead several days after dying. Residents said the scene has created a stench around the neighborhood

Daily Forecast

It's going to be a comfortable temperature day Thursday, even with slightly-warmer conditions. That's because it'll be drier. A cold front is also incoming that could bring some rain Friday. But that also means an even more pleasant weekend.

Spain's Running of the Bulls fills streets after 2-year COVID hiatus; no gorings

The first bull run in three years took place Thursday at the San Fermín festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona. No one was gored, but several runners took knocks and hard falls as tens of thousands people reveled in the return of one of Europe's most famous traditional events.

Six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged through Pamplona’s streets for around two minutes and 35 seconds without provoking too much carnage among the thousands of observers and participants cramming the course.

Several runners were stomped, trampled or shoved to the cobblestone pavement. An animal's horn smacked at least two men in the head, but neither suffered a skewering.

Read the latest here.