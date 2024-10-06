Frankenmuth's newest indoor water park is slated to open this fall, an attorney says no lights or sirens were on in a crash involving Warren Police that killed two, and Taylor police say a 13-year-old fatally stabbed her sister over a note about flushing the toilet: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Frankenmuth's newest water park featuring adult swim-up bar, 16 new slides slated to open this fall Frankenmuth's newest indoor water park, featuring 16 new waterslides, a swim-up bar, and more is slated to open this fall. The Bavarian Inn Lodge has been working on an $80 million expansion project, which includes the addition of Bavarian Blast.

The exterior of Bavarian Inn Lodge. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

2. Attorney: Warren Police car was speeding, no lights or sirens on in crash that killed two Family members of two men who were killed when a Warren Police SUV t-boned them early Monday morning have hired an attorney who says video shows the officers were speeding and didn't have lights or sirens on when they hit them. Fieger Law has been retained as the law firm to represent Cedric Hayden, 34, and his friend, DeJuan Pettis, 33. The two friends were killed around 5 a.m. in Warren when a Warren Police SUV t-boned the Dodge Durango they were riding in.

3. Best friends killed in crash with Warren PD, officers still critical A horrific crash in Warren involved a police vehicle and an SUV – both of which were crushed in the sudden impact of the crash. Around 5 a.m. on Sept. 30, a Warren police SUV struck a white Dodge Durango on Schoenherr Road. The front of the Warren Police SUV was severely crumpled while the t-boned Durango was on it's side with the passenger side completely smashed in.

4. Taylor police: Note about flushing toilet led 13-year-old to fatally stab sister Police say "a simple note about flushing the toilet" caused an argument between sisters that escalated to the 13-year-old fatally stabbing her 7-year-old sibling with two knives. The incident took place after 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 at a home on Banner Avenue in Taylor, near Telegraph Road.

5. Missing Na’Ziyah Harris: Man charged with murder, sexual assault of Detroit teen More than nine months after Na'Ziyah Harris disappeared from Detroit, a suspect is facing charges for sexually assaulting and murdering the girl. Jarvis Butts, 41, of Highland Park, is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and child sexually abusive material for the murder of Harris, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

6. Sterling Heights woman finds alligator in her driveway A Sterling Heights woman stepped out of her home to find an alligator - causing a first-of-its-kind call to police.

"I see neighbors standing here and looking under my car and taking pictures," said Marysoul Mousahurawi. "I'm like, okay, what's going on here?"

7. Brawl breaks out before Donald Trump's Saginaw Valley State rally As former President Donald Trump landed in Michigan to rally supporters, some of those outside his campaign rally found themselves in a brawl outside the facility. Trump spoke on Thursday at the Ryder Center at Saginaw Valley State University on Thursday during a late-afternoon campaign stop in the battleground state. But before Trump even arrived, a brawl broke out among at least three men in ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts and hats.

8. Large Detroit police drug bust recovers cocaine, fentanyl and guns on east side Detroit police announced a large drug bust on the city's east side Tuesday. DPD's Narcotics Enforcement Unit arrested one suspect and seized fentanyl, cocaine and two firearms in the operation, it announced Thursday. The bust came during a search warrant. carried out in the 3300 block of E. Willis Street, east of McDougall and just west of Moran Street.

9. 2 dead in wrong-way driver crash on M10 in Southfield A wrong-way driver and a second driver are both dead after a crash on M10 at Lahser on Sept. 29. Just after 5 p.m., police were called to the northbound lanes of The Lodge (M10) at Lahser for a serious crash. Police said a 79-year-old man was driving the wrong way when he hit another 74-year-old man.

Police investigate a crash on the northbound lanes of M10 at Lahser on Sunday, Sept. 29.

10. Michigan's new minimum wage: How much rates will increase each year Michigan's new minimum wage will rise by more than two dollars next year over the course of two separate increases - one in January and another in February. It's a substantial increase for Michigan's minimum hourly wage and is related to a recent court decision that has upended the rules over how much workers should be paid in the state.