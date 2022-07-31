The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Missing Grand Blanc teen found dead with gunshot wounds, sources say Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said that the death of Jacob Hills is being investigated as a murder after he was found shot to death in the basement of a Detroit garage early Monday morning. McGinnis said Hills was reported missing last Sunday afternoon, just a few hours after he was last with his family before driving into Detroit to go to a party on Saturday.

2. Body of Logan Sweet, man missing after Grand Rapids concert, found by good Samaritan A man who disappeared after leaving a concert in Grand Rapids last Sunday night was found dead Wednesday, Michigan State Police said. Logan Thayer Sweet, 31, attended the Tall Heights concert show at The Listening Room, and was last seen riding his motorcycle that night.

3. Kwame Kilpatrick ordered to turn over funds from book, crowdsourcing to pay restitution After former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his wife set up a fund raise money to buy a condo in Florida, it made a lot of waves in the Motor City. Now the IRS knows and they're telling the Kilpatricks to pay up. A crowdfunding page from his wife Leticia is requesting donations to help welcome their son, Kyng Malachi Kilpatrick.The problem? Kwame still owes the city of Detroit a lot of money.

4. Fake violin scam circulating in Oakland County, township supervisor warns Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a sign stating they need some help. They're also playing the violin - or at least that's what it looks like. The fake violin-playing scam has been going for as far back as 2020 but an Oakland County Township supervisor is reminding people in the area to think twice about it.

Montgomery County Police

5. Detroit couple ambushed and shot by man with long gun, kill attacker The Detroit Police Department is investigating two shootings that ended with one man dead and two others hospitalized after they said a man with mental illness ambushed a couple early Wednesday morning. According to police, this all actually started with a traffic stop. When police pulled over a Cadillac around 2:30 near Chene and Jefferson, they found a man and woman had both been shot and immediately got them help.

6. Mega Millions jackpot: If you win the lottery in Michigan, there is a way to be anonymous Every time the Mega Millions or Powerball prize gets absurdly high, like over $1 billion as it is for Friday's drawing, the dream of winning it all starts to creep into a lot of people's minds. But in Michigan, if you somehow win the prize, you must reveal your identity. Or do you?

7. Winning numbers for $1.28 billion Mega Million jackpot for July 29 The Mega Millions jackpot numbers are in: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67 with the Power Ball 14 with a 2x Megaplier for the staggering $1.28 billion amount including a $747.2 million cash option. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is the second-highest prize in the game’s history, as currently estimated. It also stands as the nation’s third-largest lottery prize ever.

8. Man wins $265,459 Club Keno The Jack prize while at St. Clair Shores bar A 54-year-old Macomb County man won a $265,459 Club Keno The Jack prize when he played the Michigan Lottery at a St. Clair Shores bar. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, said he bought the ticket at Z’s Pub at 22512 Greater Mack Ave.

9. Arts, Beats & Eats music lineup released -- Here's who will perform at Royal Oak festival The music schedule for Arts, Beats & Eats includes artists spanning genres. Headliners at the annual Labor Day Weekend fest in Royal Oak include Fitz & The Tantrums, 311, Sponge, and Flo Rida. Check the full entertainment lineup here.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: Flo Rida performs on "FOX & Friends" All American Summer Concert Series at FOX Studios on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

10. Delta passenger explains why he declined $10K offer to give up airplane seat How much is your airplane seat worth? Not $10,000 for at least one Delta passenger who passed up the offer on a recent flight. Jason Aten, 42, of Lansing, Michigan, said he and his family were flying from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 27. They were headed to Anchorage, Alaska, for a two-week RV vacation.