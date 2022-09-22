Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare

Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated.

And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that Crumbley has everything he needs and should remain at the Oakland County facility. The virtual hearings, which include both an attorney for the accused mass shooter as well as someone to oversee his health and status at the jail, have been short in recent months.

Crumbley was previously in court on Aug. 25.

The 16-year-old's trial was originally scheduled for September, however that was moved to after the holidays to better account for potential schedule disruptions for a jury.

It won't be the only update expected to come from parties connected to the mass shooting, which left four kids dead and several others wounded. Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing families in the civil suit against the school plans to have a press conference Thursday.

A short release from the attorney said the 10 a.m. conference will discuss updates and "new" evidence uncovered in the shooting. He's also expected to break down timeline of the events that led to the shooting. Parents of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, who died in the shooting will be there.

Moving in tandem with the civil lawsuit is the expected criminal trial of Crumbley's parents James and Jennifer.

Both remain in jail as they await trial, which was delayed until next year to make time for more discovery.

3 juveniles charged with murder in 14-year-old Fraser boy's death

Three juveniles are facing murder charges stemming from the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy last week in Fraser. Trent Redstrom and two other victims were stabbed during a fight at a home on Garfield near Klein on Sept. 13. Redstrom, a Fraser High School student, died.

One of the suspects is charged with felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. The other two suspects are charged with felony murder, first-degree home invasion, and two counts of assault and battery.

Two others were injured in the Fraser attack including a youth who suffered a collapsed lung. Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido called the charges "Tragic, terrible, and unnecessary." Three young people, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl have been charged.

All are facing life felony murder along with assault and home invasion charges in the September 13th incident where sources say the teens barged into a home near Garfield and Klein, with masks and knives - and waged their attack. A source says one of the teens involved in the incident appears to have acted in self-defense and is not charged.

Stolen firearms recovered after Instagram post tips investigators

Photos posted to Instagram helped investigators track down firearms that were stolen from a Westland gun store during a Sept. 11 break-in. According to a court filing, investigators looking at social media saw photos posted Sept. 16 of Keijuan Watkins holding a distinctive rifle with a group of people.

On Tuesday, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searched a home on Forrer Street in Detroit. When agents arrived at the home, Watkins was in the basement with a man and two juveniles.

During the search, agents found one gun on a dresser and six guns split between two backpacks. Some guns had altered serial numbers, and four of them were reported stolen during the break-in at Armed in Michigan, according to the court filing.

Keijuan Watkins (Photo: ATF)

Agents are seeking a charge of knowingly possessing stolen firearms against Watkins. Local police and federal authorities have been working to track down suspects and stolen weapons after two break-ins at C&C Coins in Dearborn Heights and the Westland gun store.

Detroit daycare wants remnants of building explosion torn down

A Detroit daycare across the street from a building that exploded last month is pushing for the remains to be torn down. Because it’s unsafe and so close to their facility, A Brighter Beginnings Learning Center wants it demoed. But as is the case with multi-jurisdictional issues - there are many unanswered questions.

Video shows the building in the moments after the explosion on Schoolcraft, as intense flames and thick smoke poured out while some people wandered around half-clothed. Lorinda Davis, who works at the daycare center said she never saw anything suspicious at the location.

The incident was a shock, and now they’re hoping the building can be torn down, or at least boarded up post-haste. The city of Detroit told FOX 2 that they're also interested in tearing down the building. An emergency demo notice is up and a contractor is standing by.

All the city needs is for the utilities to be turned off. DTE said the gas was shut off a while back and that it can have the electric service shut off as soon as Thursday. The city says it reached out to DTE to have the utilities turned off on September 12th.

University of Michigan nurses reach tentative deal

Nurses employed at the University of Michigan have reached a tentative agreement with the school on a new contract, two months after the old one expired.

The Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council represents about 6,200 nurses, which began negotiations for a new deal between the two groups back in March. The old contract expired June 30.

According to an email from the MNA-UMPNC, the new contract includes an end to mandatory overtime, a better system for workload ratios between employees and patients, and competitive wages.

"Through our months of solidarity and collective action, nurses have stood strong to reach an agreement that meets our members’ priorities of protecting patients and investing in nurses so we can provide the best care possible," said Union President Renee Curtis. "MNA-UMPNC nurses want to thank our community for all their support and advocacy over the months. Our elected nurse negotiating team is unanimous in believing that this agreement is a win for everyone who cares about nurses and the quality of care at the University of Michigan."

Daily Forecast

Can you feel the chill in the air? Because Thursday is the last day of summer, and it's being ushered in with a 20-degree drop in temperatures from Wednesday's high. Plan on low 60s for the remainder of the week.

What else we're watching

A mid-Michigan woman pled guilty to killing her sister, father, and two other handymen last year. Judy Boyer, of Farwell, admitted to killing all of them with a 22-caliber rifle in October, 2021. Learn more here The SMART public transportation option isn't just rebranding but electrifying its fleet. The company will unveil its new environmentally-friendly bus options Thursday at 10 a.m. The gubernatorial race in Michigan appears to be growing less competitive. A new poll of the race between Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon now shows the incumbent with a 16 point lead over her Republican challenger. An affordable housing option for vets will open in Detroit Thursday. The $38 million project will be located on Garfield at John R. Law enforcement leaders in Detroit will call for a Day of Peace in the city. From Chief James White to Sheriff Raphael Washington, as well as Crime Stoppers President and the City Council President will make a unified call for peace Thursday.

Giveaway: Tombstone offering free pizza — but only to people who live on this spooky street

You definitely shouldn’t sleep... on this chance to win free pizza.

Tombstone, which is billing itself as the official pizza brand of Halloween, is offering people a chance to win free pizza — but first, they must brave living on a real-life Elm Street anywhere across the United States, according to a Tombstone spokesperson.

Tombstone will give away free pizzas while supplies last and one lucky winner will win free pizzas for a year.

The giveaway begins on Oct. 3 through Oct. 31. Residents living on Elm Street — any Elm Street across the U.S. — and wishing to enter the giveaway can do so online.

Learn more here.