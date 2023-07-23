A speeding Detroit driver died after he couldn't make a turn while getting off the freeway causing him to go airborne, a Detroit woman was charged with murder after a shooting at a Livonia liquor store, and a woman was found dead at a Detroit intersection: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Speeding Detroit driver dies after going airborne on Lodge Freeway exit A speeding driver died after he couldn't make the turn while getting off the Lodge Freeway early Monday in Detroit. Michigan State Police said the 31-year-old Detroit man was taking the exit to Wyoming from the southbound side of the freeway around 3:40 a.m. However, he went straight instead.

(Photos: MSP)

2. Detroit woman charged with murder after Livonia liquor store shooting A Detroit woman is accused of killing another woman during a fight outside a Livonia liquor store Tuesday. Lania Julieah Conn, 24, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. She was denied bond.

Lania Conn during her arraignment

3. Woman shot to death outside Livonia liquor store A fight inside a Livonia liquor store early Tuesday led to a fatal shooting in the parking lot, police said. Officers were called to the store at 13820 Merriman near I-96 on reports of shots fired at 12:53 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old Redford Township woman dead.

4. Both sides of I-75 closing this weekend in Oakland County North and southbound I-75 is closed completely this weekend to remove a traffic shift in Oakland County. The freeway is closed between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop - Square Lake Road. Ramps began closing at 9 p.m. Friday.

5. Ethan Crumbley's request for removing life sentence without possibility of parole denied by judge The accused Oxford High School shooter's request to have a life sentence without the possibility of parole removed from his upcoming court hearing has been denied. Ethan Crumbley also asked to wear street clothes and exclude testimony from victims during his Miller Hearing - two motions that were also denied, the Oakland County Court house's website read Tuesday.

6. Woman found shot to death in Detroit intersection A woman was found dead in a Detroit intersection early Thursday. Police responded to the area of Marseilles and Minerva streets on the city's east side just before 1 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the ground.

7. 'Everything got crazy': Wayne County woman wins $500K Michigan Lottery prize while buying wine A Wayne County woman said everyone started celebrating her Michigan Lottery win after she won $500,000 on a scratch-off. The 22-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, said she stopped at Mac’s II at 22399 Northline Rd. in Taylor to get a bottle of wine while headed to a party at her boyfriend's grandmother's house.

8. 2023 North Pole Express rides through Michigan this December: tickets, dates, and times released All aboard!!! Tickets for the 2023 North Pole Express go on sale soon and there's good news for train riders: the iconic Pere Marquette is expected to be back on the rails! The Pere Marquette 1225 spent the past year having its running gear rebuilt, inspected, refurbished, and replaced for the first time in 80 years. It took a while and it required the classic steam train to be out of commission for last year's ride, but it's scheduled to be done in time for the 2023 North Pole Express trips.

Image via https://www.michigansteamtrain.com/

9. Woman gives birth behind shipping container in Detroit By the time the Detroit local heard cries from behind the shipping container near a restaurant Tuesday afternoon, he was having trouble believing what he was seeing. A woman had walked behind the metal structure near the Barn Bar and Grill on Woodward Avenue in the Boston Edison neighborhood before giving birth.

10. Babies found abandoned behind dumpsters at Madison Heights school Two babies were found abandoned behind a dumpster in Madison Heights last weekend. Police were called to Lamphere High School around 1 p.m. Saturday after a 2-year-old and 4-week-old were found by the dumpsters. The babies were in their car seats.