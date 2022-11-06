A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Twin brother of murder victim attacks handcuffed suspect in Macomb County after video shows execution The twin brother of a man who police said was executed in July attacked the suspect charged with the brutal murder after the prosecutor's office played video of the victim being shot multiple times. Jeffrey Clark was in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for the July 4 shooting of JaRay Robertson in a parking lot at Joy and Franklin. During his preliminary hearing, the prosecutor presented evidence in the shooting, which included surveillance video from the parking lot.

2. Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan While the Powerball jackpot remained elusive following another lottery number drawing, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced on Oct. 31. The $1 million ticket is not the first to be sold during this series of Powerball lottery drawings.

FILE IMAGE - Powerball tickets at The Hub on Broadway on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

3. Attorney and alleged mastermind behind Hutch's Jewelry murder charged with homicide An attorney believed to be involved in the premeditated murder of an Oak Park jeweler has been arrested and is charged with 1st-degree murder. The attorney, who is identified in court records as Marco Bisbikis, was arrested by police early Nov. 3 and was arraigned in the 45th District court in Oak Park Friday. Bisbikis, a Novi resident and lawyer based out of Southeast Michigan, is suspected of being the architect of a murder of Dan Hutchinson, who ran Hutch's Jewelry in Oak Park. The explosive charge follows months of investigation by police who have already arrested three others.

4. WATCH: Michigan, Michigan State players brawl in tunnel after Saturday's game Saturday's ugly battle between Michigan and Michigan State ended with a Wolverines win but it's what happened in the tunnel after the game that is getting more attention as video shows a group of Spartans surrounding a Wolverine player in the tunnel and shoving and pushing him. Detroit News reporter Matt Charboneau was one of several reporters in the tunnel after the game as both teams returned to the locker room Saturday night. Charboneau captured video that showed a single Michigan player surrounded by Michigan State University players.

5. 4 MSU football players suspended following brawl in tunnel after Michigan-Michigan State game Four Michigan State football players were suspended following a brawl in the tunnel after the Michigan and Michigan State game. On Sunday night, MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker released a statement that announced the suspensions of Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young effective immediately.

"Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness, and accountability. After reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022, we are suspending Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young effective immediately. We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors. The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed, a statement from Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker reads.

6. Son of woman found dead in truck after crash doesn't know who missing driver is There is a picture and document that says Roseville police has made an arrest on murder charges of the person of interest. The man appears to be the driver of a truck that had a body in the flatbed following a crash. He says police in Roseville told him the body of a woman found in the bed of a pickup truck last week was his mother, who he identified as 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz. That pickup had just crashed into another vehicle. But police say it wasn't the crash that killed her.

7. Prosecutors say victim found dead in truck bed had shoelace around neck; suspect charged with concealing death A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police found a woman's body in the bed of a truck after a fender bender Thursday in Roseville. Stephen Freeman is charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property. Police said Freeman fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.

8. Daylight Saving Time 2022: Don't forget to turn your clocks back this weekend We'll get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, but that means less daylight as we head into the colder months. Daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday in November. On Nov. 6 at 2 a.m., turn your clocks back to 1 a.m. As you fall back, it's also a good idea to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

9. Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit just before midnight by someone reporting a victim had been shot. It's not clear who flagged down police.

10. Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race.