New details in murder of Jim Matthews • Stripper at Mt. Clemens high school • 17-year-old murdered on I-94

New details have emerged in the murder of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews, including what happened before and after the crime. According to court paperwork, Matthews' girlfriend had invited the suspect inside their home but when she told him it was time to leave, he ‘lost it’.

According to the case file, Matthews was at work when his girlfriend Nichole Guertin invited the suspect Arthur Williamson into the couple's home around 4 a.m. When she told him it was getting late and her boyfriend would soon be home, she said he snapped.

Guertin said she heard Williamson attack Matthews when he got home, the court file said, and he also turned his attention to her and her children.

Williamson is accused of then stabbing Guertin in the neck and assaulting her 10-year-old son, who was found tied up in a closet with trauma to his head. Guertin was tied to a chair but was able to cut herself free when Williamson passed out after the attack.

Guertin claimed Williamson told her after the attack that he did not want to die a pervert, and he was going to sniff as much cocaine as he could.

Police later found Williamson shirtless and foaming at the mouth with crack cocaine in a plastic bag and a powdery substance on a plate with a razor, credit card, and straw nearby, the file says. He was given Narcan and taken to a hospital.

Stripper at Mt. Clemens High School twerks on school logo

Whether or not the woman who was dancing on the Mt. Clemens High School logo is a stripper or a dancer depends on who you talk to. For Super Bowl-winning running back Quentin Hines, she's a dancer that was "underdressed". But many others say she's a stripper. Either way - Hines and his organization have been banned from the school for the scantily clad performance on top of the school's logo.

Hines is the CEO of Rivals Recruiting Worldwide and rented the Mount Clemens High School gym and concession stand for a charity event, something he and the school says he's done dozens of times.

On Saturday, Rivals Football hosted Peezy's Sweetie's Day Bash and a portion of the event was recorded and uploaded to Facebook. It showed a shirtless man rapping while a woman, wearing barely any clothes at all, twerks in the middle of the basketball floor on top of the school's Battling Bathers logo.

"I don't think she was a stripper. She was one of her dancers that was underdressed, and it's unfortunate," Hines said. "I did not know that someone would come that underdressed to dance with him."

Whether she was a dancer or a stripper, school Superintendent Monique Beels said he and the organization are banned.

"Our facilities were rented to Rivals Recruiting Worldwide in good faith and trust was broken. This type of behavior is not tolerated in our district," Beel said. "This is not who we are. This is not what we value."

Teen's murder on I-94 a mystery

A 17-year-old girl was found murdered Friday morning after she was shot in the head on I-94. But who killed her and why are still two unknowns that Michigan State Police need help solving.

Police said they believe the girl was shot to death around 3:45 Friday morning when a call of gunshots came in near I-94 and 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores. Police have identified her as a 17-year-old from Detroit and notified her family - but that is all police say they know about the girl and her death.

She was identified and her family was contacted on Saturday but police have not released her name publicly.

"If you have information, please come forward for her, her friends and her family. You can remain anonymous!" said MSP.

Macomb County veterinarian charged for animal abuse

A Macomb County veterinarian captured on camera choking and beating a dog has been charged with misdemeanor crimes by prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Lucio authorized a cruelty charge, which carried up to 93 days in jail, a fine of $1,000 and up to 200 hours of community service. According to Lucido, the sheriff's office did not request felony charges in paperwork.

A video posted to YouTube last week showed the suspect abusing a German shepherd in a Ray Township home. Authorities are not identifying the man.

According to Lucido, Macomb County Animal Control has examined the dog and determined it was not injured. It was also discovered that the dog bit a juvenile and a puppy at the home.

The phone with the video on it has been taken as evidence, but investigators have not yet been able to access its contents.

Center Line woman unsafe after racist slur, genitals spray-painted on fence

A Center Line woman says she doesn't feel safe in her own home after someone targeted her side fence with spray paint, tagging it with racial slurs and male genitalia.

Someone painted male genitalia, the N-word, and a homophobic slur along her fence on Evelyn where the road meets 11 Mile. That home is owned by a woman who identified herself only as Karen.

"The neighbors across the street and next door came and let us know. We didn’t even know it was here," Karen said. "I feel unsafe. As you can see, the back part of our fence is missing, so now I’m looking, trying to figure out, is somebody trying to come in my backyard? Trying to come in my house?"

She said the spray painting is a hate crime but says her neighborhood has never had anything like this happen before.

Center Line police say they are investigating.

Daily forecast

Cold. Tuesday is going to be cold and rainy a bit at times and we're not ruling out the possibility of a few snowflakes. If that seems like the same thing we wrote yesterday, well, you'd be right. Today is a lot like Monday.

How to Watch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" this year

It's a fall tradition akin to a pumpkin patch or a cider mill but "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" will not be airing on local TV again this year.

Apple owns the rights to the Halloween classic but isn't taking it away.

Apple TV+ is giving all nonsubscribers a chance to watch all three holiday classics, starting off with "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," which will be available to stream beginning Oct. 28-31, according to an Apple news release.

Expect the same for the other "Peanuts" holiday classics this year too: