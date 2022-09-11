An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Missing Livonia woman Kasey DeBat found dead from apparent suicide A missing woman from Livonia has been found dead from an apparent suicide, according to police Wednesday. Investigators say that Kasey DeBat's body was found in Northfield Township, north of Ann Arbor. DeBat, 36, was married with two young daughters. She had been reported missing on Sept. 5 when she left her home in her white Ford Flex.

Kasey DeBat

2. Oakland County Sheriff's deputy accused of trying to solicit sex from teen online The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations that a deputy was trying to solicit what he thought was an underage girl for sex. It’s allegedly because of a Pontiac man who works to catch child predators who reported the 33-year-old deputy, who works in the corrections division of the department. The deputy, who has been with the office for five months, is still in a probationary period and he's been suspended without pay.

3. Domino's pizza driver sent to vacant Detroit house and killed in ambush robbery A vacant house in Detroit is being used as a place for delivery driver ambush robberies - and the latest turned deadly. On Tuesday night a 62-year-old was shot and killed at that house. Now police want to catch the suspect before it happens again. This house, at 16557 Lenore Street near Six Mile and Telegraph, has been in shambles for years.

4. Clarkston woman hit, killed by pickup while walking along Oakland County road A Clarkston woman died when she was hit by a pickup truck in Springfield Township on Wednesday. Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking west on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

5. Detroit Lafayette Coney Island closed for rat droppings by health department Lafayette Coney Island, a Detroit institution, was shut down Wednesday following a failed health inspection. The historic Downtown Detroit staple was closed Wednesday after rat videos from inside were posted onto social media and health inspectors found droppings inside. Workers at Lafayette said the problem starts with rats from a nearby garden who make their way inside the two empty spaces in the building — and then through holes in the basement wall at Lafayette.

6. Boy born with 12 fingers writes inspirational children's book: 'It’s okay to be different' At 6 years old, Wyatt Shield is already a published author with a message to children on how to love and accept others for their differences. The Kansas native was born with 12 fingers, six on each hand. The condition is called polydactyly. He detailed his own story and medical journey in "Wyatt’s Big Adventures with Shriners," which is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

7. Man runs down carjacker in his Dearborn Heights driveway, escapes in hail of gunfire A carjack attempt in Dearborn Heights led to one suspect getting rundown as the would-be victim fled while a second suspect fired off a hail of bullets early Sunday morning. One suspect is in custody, hospitalized in critical condition while police are searching for the second man, who fired four shots as the intended carjack victim fled for his life in a neighborhood near Beech Daly and McDonald Street.

8. 7 from Michigan charged in multi-state $28 million iPhone fraud scheme Seven people are accused of running an iPhone fraud scheme for more than two years, according to court records. Emmanuel Luter, 31; Joseph Ingram, 31; Dalontae Davis, 31; Donnell Taylor, 30; Dominique Barnes, 33; Delano Bush, 32, and Joshua Motley, 33, are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft stemming from the $28 million cellphone upgrade fraud scheme.

Apple logo displayed on iPhone screen (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

9. Two more arrested in alleged targeted hit of Hutch's Jewelry owner Dan Hutchinson, police say Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of an Oak Park jeweler that was found shot dead last June. Angelo James Raptoplous of Commerce Township and Darnell Larry were arraigned on counts of conspiracy to commit murder 47-year-old Dan Hutchinson, who owned Hutch Jewelers.

10. Rochester Hills man loses car after thieves pay with $12K in counterfeit bills The Rochester Hills Police Department said the owner of a 2012 Buick LaCrosse was swindled out of his own car after thieves were able to convince him that $12,000 in counterfeit cash was real money. According to police, the victim posted his pearly white 2012 Buick LaCrosse with 99,000 miles for sale on Craigslist. On Sunday, two adult men between 40 and 50 arrived and took the car for a short test drive, and ultimately agreed to buy it.