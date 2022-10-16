A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. 15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.

2. 17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94 Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found on I-94 and 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores. The road reopened about 6 hours later.

3. Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.

"The next day, I was going through my email and had one from the Lottery that said I won a prize, but it didn’t say how much. I logged in to my online account, and when I saw I hit the jackpot my head started spinning and it hasn’t stopped!" he said after seeing that his prize was $5.42 million.

4. Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26 Mile, he was in the front seat of the car breathing heavily. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

5. Transformer slams through truck's cab after Corvette crashes into pole in Macomb County A driver of a box truck was nearly crushed by a transformer that fell on his vehicle after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Macomb County. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Corvette was killed in the crash on Romeo Plank at 26 Mile in Ray Township. The box truck driver said the man in the Corvette tried to pass him but lost control and slid into the pole, knocking the transformer down. The Corvette was split in half.

6. VIDEO: 14-year-old in stolen Mustang runs out of gas, jumps from I-75 bridge to run from Brownstown Police The Brownstown Police Department said a 14-year-old who stole one of three Mustang Shelby GT500s on Wednesday tried to escape arrest by jumping from an I-75 overpass after the stolen car ran out of gas. According to police, just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Woodhaven Police put out a report of three Mustang Shelby GT500s that were stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot, which is located in Woodhaven

7. Cars, trucks, boat going up for auction in Oakland County -- See the full list The Oakland County Sheriff's Office will auction off cars, trucks, a boat, and more during its October abandoned vehicle auctions. Six auctions are scheduled around the county later this month. All auctions will be cash-only and will be held at towing businesses.

8. Tourist kidnapped in Mexico had foot hacked with machete before being left for dead Dustan Jackson and his wife were waiting for their flight home after the perfect vacation in Cancun. With hours to spare, Jackson hopped in a cab to head to a store to get chewing tobacco, but the nearby gas station didn't have any. That's when he said his taxi driver kidnaped him.

"I'll never forget that feeling," Jackson said. "It was the scariest feeling in the entire world."

9. Pregnant woman, unborn baby, and boyfriend all killed after Detroit shooting The 30-year-old woman who was fatally struck by gunfire last weekend in Detroit was pregnant when she died. According to police, the woman's unborn child also died, along with the female victim's boyfriend who was determined to be the baby's father. Police found both adult victims in Detroit last Sunday.

Teosha Williams-Turner

10. Man shot, killed while climbing through window at girlfriend's Detroit home after being told to leave A domestic situation turned deadly when a man tried to climb into the window of his girlfriend's Detroit home Wednesday morning, police said.

"The suspect was asked to leave the location, returned, tried to come through a front window, at which point shots were fired," said Detroit Police Cmdr. Melissa Gardener. "It was a domestic situation that unfortunately ended in gunfire."