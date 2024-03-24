A 12-year-old was served alcohol at a Livonia Outback Steakhouse, security cameras capture a Porsche flying through the air in a drunk-driver crash in Ann Arbor, and a Wayne mother is charged with murdering her 8-year-old daughter: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. 12-year-old served alcohol at Outback Steakhouse in Livonia When a 12-year-old went to Outback Steakhouse with his grandmother, the last thing he expected was to be served an alcoholic beverage. The family goes to the same Outback Steakhouse in Livonia a couple of times a month. The pre-teen, Mekyle Cureton, said he always gets the virgin strawberry daiquiri, but the one he got this time was definitely not a mocktail.

2. VIDEO: Porsche flies through air as drunk driver loses control in Ann Arbor Security cameras at an Ann Arbor gas station caught a drunk driving crash that left a trail of damage last weekend. A 19-year-old woman was speeding in a Porsche AG Taycan on Plymouth near Broadway around 4 a.m. when she lost control and veered into the parking lot of a Shell gas station.

3. Wayne mother charged with murdering daughter claimed 8-year-old was possessed by demons ***This story includes details of child abuse***

A Wayne woman is accused of causing head and neck injuries that killed her 8-year-old daughter last week. Chelsea Renee Duperon, 30, is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse stemming from the death. She appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon and stood mute while her attorney entered a plea of not guilty. According to the prosecutor overseeing the case, the description given to police of what happened didn't "reflect the true depravity that is present in this case."

Michigan State Police are handling a "suspicious" death investigation in Wayne, in the death of an 8-year-old child.

4. Detroit man wanted for killing nephew turns up at hospital with gun A man who was wanted for shooting a member of his family in Detroit was taken into custody after he turned up at a nearby hospital while carrying the gun. A day later, the victim's brothers are coming forward to explain what happened – even though they still are trying to figure it out.

5. Metro Detroit teacher says she was fired for her rap career Back in December, Domonique Brown was named teacher of the month at Taylor Preparatory High School. Months later, she lost her job because a parent complained about her side hustle. When she wasn't in the classroom teaching U.S. history, Brown, born and raised in Detroit, began pursing a rap career under the name "Drippin Honey."

6. Stellantis announces hundreds of layoffs for white collar workers during 'mass firing' call A mechanical engineer knew something was wrong when the rumor mill at work began to spin: layoffs were incoming. They had begun to trickle into the office a couple of weeks ago. Then, around 8 p.m. on Thursday, about 400 workers at Stellantis got an email telling them not to come into the office on Friday.

7. Man who said new clerk was going to sell him big winner wins $500K on Michigan Lotto ticket A man who said he told a new gas station clerk was going to sell him a winning Michigan Lottery ticket was right. The 59-year-old won $500,000 on one of the tickers he bought. The Upper Peninsula man said he bought the $500,000 Cash Multiplier at Detour EZ Mart at 169 Ontario St. in De Tour Village.

8. CPS supervisor fired after 9-month-old girl fatally abused in Detroit ***WARNING: This story includes graphic details of child abuse***

A Children’s Protective Services (CPS) supervisor was fired after the death of a 9-month-old baby at the hands of her father, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said. Kinsley Evans died in Detroit over the summer after authorities say she endured more than three weeks of abuse. Her father, 24-year-old Charles Evans, is now facing charges for the abuse and death.

Kinsley Evans, 9-months-old, died with signs of abuse on her body. The girl's family said they had been trying to get custody of her for weeks.

9. Michigan liquor commission reported nearly a million dollars in missing booze, audit finds Incorrect inventory records, improper liquor licenses, and tens of thousands of bottles of alcohol reported as missing are among the deluge of problems found at the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, an audit found. Among the details in a report evaluating the commission's practices was a finding that close to a million dollars was reported missing from warehouses that distributors use to deliver bottles of liquor in early 2022.

10. Riverview woman accused of causing fatal Southgate crash while drunk A Riverview woman is facing drunk driving charges stemming from a crash that killed a woman last weekend in Southgate. Authorities say Alyssa Taylor Usher, 30, was under the influence and driving the wrong way on Allen Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when she hit another vehicle head-on near Orchard Avenue.