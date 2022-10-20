Michigan woman busted in Walmart theft • Ethan Crumbley in court • Detroit boy saves mom

A woman who was caught stealing items from a northern Michigan Walmart by not scanning them at the self-checkout is the latest charged in the state with ripping off retailers.

Police say TeddyJo Marie Fliam, 34, was caught skipping items as she rang up her purchases at the store on M-32 in Alpena County in July. When confronted by a loss prevention worker, she allegedly became agitated, denied it, and left.

That employee reviewed surveillance video and found that Fliam had stolen more than $1,000 worth of merchandise since April by not scanning it.

Fliam was arrested at her Alpena home Sept. 29 and charged with first-degree retail fraud.

Ethan Crumbley's monthly custody hearing

A hearing for accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley will take place on Thursday where he's expected to remain in the Oakland County Jail 11 months after four teenagers were shot and killed at the school.

Crumbley has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year following the tragedy at Oxford High School. Because the teen is being held at an adult facility, the monthly appearance is required by law due to Crumbley's age.

Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe has presided over all decisions related to the custody of Crumbley, maintaining that he has everything he needs and should remain at the Oakland County facility. The virtual hearings, which include both an attorney for the accused mass shooter and someone to oversee his health and status at the jail, have been short in recent months.

"This can't be right!" Michigan man stumped with Powerball winning

A west Michigan man has claimed his $1 million Powerball prize that he won during his weekly stop for tickets in September.

Mark Brooks, of Otsego, made his usual Friday afternoon stop for Powerball tickets for the Sept. 24 drawing.

The week after the drawing, he stopped again to check his numbers and got a message to claim. The employee at the store got the same message so there was one thing left to do: check the numbers. But he couldn't believe what he found.

"When I pulled up the winning numbers online and started looking my ticket over, my first thought was: ‘These numbers are looking really familiar!’ When I realized I’d won $1 million, I was amazed. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’"

So what are his plans for his sudden financial windfall?

Detroit boy ‘a hero’ after disarming mother barricaded against police

Detroit police are praising a 15-year-old boy who they say disarmed his mother during a barricaded situation Wednesday.

The woman, who police say has mental illnesses, was barricaded inside a home in the 7700 block of Artesian with her boyfriend, teen son, and a 2-year-old girl. The woman was armed with a knife and gun.

The woman is accused of shooting at her boyfriend, who police say took cover in a bathroom. When police found him, he had been stabbed, but the bullets missed him.

"That 15-year-old is a hero and a huge part in how we were able to bring this to the peaceful resolution that we did," Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said.

The boy was inside the house and talked to police from the second-floor window and was even able to get the weapons away from his mom.

She's now getting help she needs and her son is, rightfully, being called a hero.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

Detroit residents near Stellantis plant demand action against pollution

Residents living near the Stellantis plant in Detroit questioned environmental leaders and demanded more action against pollution during a public hearing Wednesday.

"How many? How many violations will it take to stop the production?" Michelle James said.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy held the hearing after enforcement against Stellantis. However, some feel the punishments aren't enough and the automaker is getting off easy.

"I know that you don’t want to hear this but I'm just going to tell you the way it is, that our rules and regulations don’t allow us to shut a company down like this," said Jenifer Dixon, with EGLE.

EGLE is hammering out a consent order with the automaker after its Mack Avenue plant on the east side violated air quality rules several times over the past 13 months.

"People can't even go outside just to sit on their porch because they'll just get a headache, a nose bleed, it is disgusting," Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said.

Stellantis will pay a $63,000 fine to the state and residents in the area say that money should go to them.

Daily forecast

After yet another cold, wet, and dreary day on Wednesday, we have it again on Thursday. But the warmup starts on Friday!

What else we're watching

Oakland County Sheriff buys bike for teen hit by car

Peyton Scheda was riding his bike to Reuther Middle School in Rochester Hills when he was hit while crossing John R and Auburn.

"This guy came out of nowhere. I tried swerving out of the way and got hit," Peyton said. "I kind of remember going into the ambulance, but it was all kind of crazy."

The crash wrapped the bike around the eighth grader's leg, an injury that required 100 stitches to repair, and left Peyton, an avid biker, without a bicycle.

"Did some pretty serious biking, like 30 or 40 miles sometimes," he said.

After the crash, Oakland County Sheriff's deputies decided to help.

"This is a moment where you can make a difference in a young kid’s life that you can make a difference. Let him know no one forgot about him, and they know what he’s been through," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Days after Peyton was hit, his older sister Gwen Scheda said a deputy at Rochester High School approached her with an idea.